Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

FW23 Is So Much Better in the EYTYS

Written by Sam Cole in Style
EYTYS
1 / 9

Nostalgia's a curious thing – often times we find ourselves lamenting for an era long passed; even more curious is that it tends to be those we never even experience firsthand. You know how it goes, "the eighties were such a buzz," "I was born in the wrong era!" Well, there may be some truth in the haze of it all; because the EYTYS, specifically its FW23 collection, is looking smooth.

There's an expectation when it comes to Scandinavian brands that their style sensibilities, by default, equate to clean-cut apparel collections that not only pair perfectly with one another but serve the perfect rotational pieces for cross-seasonal wardrobes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Given the track record of brands like Acne Studios and Our Legacy, which are entirely deserving of their increasingly high esteem, it's fair to assume that others that share in that space are equally as capable and stylistically trustworthy.

While it may not possess the same qualities as the aforementioned brands, in terms of the narrative vision that drives its apparel output, EYTYS has struck a resonant cord with its audience through an evolving attitude that balances bold flair with its Swedish sensibilities. The result? Collections, and even more so, individual pieces that snatch attention with force.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The past few seasons have really seen the brand come into its own, upping the levels to deliver pieces that are snatched up with committed pace, with particular excellence shown within its pant and outerwear categories.

FW23 looks to set the standard even higher with an inspired take on various dance movements and the period to which they belong.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

An amalgamation of 28 looks that remain unisex (as is the EYTYS standard), there's a clear focus on dancehall graphics that play across several pieces, baby tees, a series of updated pant options, beautiful shirting, striking leather pieces, and plenty more.

It's a marked step up for a brand that continues to exude excellence as seasons pass, paving the way for an exciting future that refuses to tone down.

Image on Highsnobiety
Acne StudiosCrossbody Face Bag
$140
Buy at Highsnobiety
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
TeklaCotton Poplin Pyjamas Shirt Royal Blue
$195.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
Ina SeifartPearl Keychain Long
$50
Buy at Highsnobiety
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Moncler Grenoble FW25 Took Skiwear to New Universal Heights
  • At Coperni FW25, Fortnite-Playing Gamers Steal the Show
  • adidas Y-3 FW25 Is All Gas, No Breaks
  • sacai FW25: Where the Wild UGGs Are
  • _J.L-A.L_'s FW25 Menswear Is on Another Planet (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now