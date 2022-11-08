Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Buckets Out for Facetasm & Kangol

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Facetasm
No headgear collection would be quite complete without throwing a bucket hat or two into rotation. If you're a Brit, it may well be illegal not to own a couple, especially once the festival season rolls around – nothing quite says rave-ready like a 360 brim keeping your eyes low.

There aren't many bucket hats around that world that could claim to be anywhere close to as iconic as a good ol' Kangol. In the world of buckets, they're the gold standard.

In the last few years, they've cropped back up across the market, taking a strong stride forward on the high street to remind everyone why they're so iconic. Plenty of new versions exist; in every fabrication, you can imagine, and now, it's the turn of Facetasm to give the icon a makeover.

A frill-free collaboration, to say the least, the pair have kept things concise, maintaining everything that we love about a Kangol bucket and refinding it with a couple of updated color palettes and a quick logo flip.

Conspiring three pieces, the headgear capsule is a streetwear celebration. Taking the kangaroo-branded staple shape of Kangol as a foundation, the collection redresses each of the three with Facetasm's logo and accompanying typography.

Available to buy online now, you'll find the bucket in blue, purple, and black, each of which is decked out with white embroidered. As for Kangol's cute lil kangaroo, you'll find him chilling at the rear.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
