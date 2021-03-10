Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
New Versace Print & Schiaparelli: Our Favorite Bits From Fashion Week

Written by Max Grobe in Style
In 2021, the overflow of ongoing fashion week presentations may have felt less like the self-contained bi-annual event it usually is and more like a perpetually regenerating groundhog day of new products.

Not that there hasn't been some major highlights: Fashion East proved triumphant with a roster of upcoming designers debuting new collections at London Fashion Week, while in New York, dormant label Hood By Air was revived with a new collection and campaign starring Naomi Campbell.

Elsewhere, new collections have been dropping left, right, and center. Below, we've rounded up a few exciting Fall/Winter 2021 pieces that caught our eye.

Rick Owens Sequins

Rick Owens' FW21 women's collection aligned with the vibe from the men's show earlier this year. Among the extremely broad shoulders and mauve leather motor-cross suits was a sequinned juniper bodysuit, which is a perfect level of doomsday-glamour for FW21. The extended mask has a beguiling charm about it, too.

Schiaparelli Platforms

Schiaparelli's recent show was a highlight from Couture Fashion Week, and the FW21 collection kept up the same energy with the inclusion of XXL gold-plated platforms and beautiful black flowing silhouettes.

Shop a similar piece below.

SacaiChunky Platform Boots
$1396
Buy at Farfetch

Givenchy Accessories

Givenchy's taupe-brown balaclavas are accentuated with two tiny horns poking out the top. This touch of the occult was noticeable in Matthew Williams' inaugural collection for the house which included devil horns on caps and split-toed "centaur" sandals.

Shop a similar piece below.

NEIGHBORHOOD.AW-Cap Balaclava
from $94
(Available at 2 Merchants)

Versace Heels

Versace
1 / 2

Versace’s FW21 collection was anchored by a new monogram print, but don’t let that take away the focus from the dress-up, Barbie-like quality of some of the shoes and accessories. Is it the return of the controversial kinderwhore aesthetic of the mid-’90s?

Our Legacy Sweaters

Our Legacy's FW21 collection was all about contrasts and opposites. For us, it's very 90s-Brad-Pitt-at-the-airport thanks to the debonair styling of a slim-fitting sweater and loose waxy denim pants. However, the spiked mules on foot bring the look very much into 2021.

Shop a similar piece below.

Andersson BellKnit Short Sleeve Polo
$235
Buy at ssense

Collina Strada Prints

The over-saturation of images during Fashion Week can make it tricky for a lookbook to stand out, especially in the digital-0nly era. Collina Strada went down the nostalgia route by enlisting digital artist Freeka Tet to evoke the illustrations from Scholastic's "Animorphs" series from the ’90s.

Shop a similar piece below.

COMME des GARÇONS SHIRTFutura 2000 Tote Bag
$243
Buy at Slam Jam IT

Marine Serre Caps

Marine Serre's trademark silk satin is joined to baseball caps for a new two-in-one accessory. It just goes to show a brand isn't all about its ubiquitous logo, it's also about creating things you didn't think you needed until right now.

Shop a similar piece below.

Marine SerreShort Dune Cap
$575
Buy at ssense

Valentino Sweaters

Getting shredded, Valentino style. This huge collar poking out the top takes it right back to the ’70s or alternatively it could be worn as a single layer if you're feeling bold.

Acne Scloves

Hybrid fashion accessory hive rise up! If you ever feel like you need another pair of hands the Sclove from Acne's FW21 collection will have you covered.

Shop a similar piece below.

LoeweCashmere Hand Scarf
$750
Buy at ssense

Ottolinger Outerwear

Muted chartreuse and leather/duffle lining with toggle clasps sounds like a fashion nightmare on paper, but turns out to be the coziest outerwear of the season as executed by Berlin-based label Ottolinger.

Eckhaus Latta Cow Prints

Cow prints, they're just not going away, and we're more than fine with that. Also, nostalgic casting for those who remember the Cole Mohr era of overly-tattooed male models from the early 2010s.

Shop a similar piece below.

Brain Dead x ConverseChuck 70 High Top Sneakers
$140
Buy at ssense

Kwaidan Leather Coat

It's inarguable that a leather trench is a timeless and iconic piece of outerwear which turns everyone into a sexy villain. It's an essential item for the wallflower-to-femme-fatale pipeline, as demonstrated by Zoe Kravitz as DC's latest Catwoman incarnation.

Shop a similar piece below.

Ernest W. BakerLeather Raglan Coat
$1855
Buy at ssense

Acne Visors

Sunglasses are proving a fresh style conundrum for those not wanting to fog up their lenses while wearing a mask. However, how can you mist up what is already misted? Opaque lenses with bug-eye frames has big potential for the next wave of statement eyewear.

Shop a similar piece below.

Sold Out
Oakley x HighsnobietySUTRO LITE BLACK
$200.00
Sold Out

Courrèges Trench

New creative director, same old timeless Courrèges. The definition of timeless yet modern, Nicolas Di Felice’s pandemic-friendly trench coat is what we think an Errolson Hugh leather collection would look like.

