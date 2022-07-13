Fear of God & New Era Round the Bases Once Again

It's summer, which means that Fear of God and New Era are back together. This is actually the duo's second SS22 hat drop but you can't have too much of a good thing, probably.

Available July 13 on Fear of God's website, the Californian label's latest take on New Era headwear is more of what fans are already familiar with: simple felt-lettered branding in neutral colors inspired by Negro League baseball teams.

This drop focuses on caps inspired by the Kansas City Monarchs and Homestead Grays, each available for $125 apiece. Not exactly the kind of beater hat you'd wanna wear on a dusty baseball diamond but, then again, they are available as part of FoG's insanely popular ESSENTIALS sub-label so perhaps they really are intended for daily use.

ESSENTIALS has, of course, kept the seasonal drops coming through with ESSENTIALS' Spring/Summer 2022 collection arriving in segmented drops to reflect its massive scale.

Then, there's the Fear of God "Eternal" collection, which applies that utilitarian appeal of ESSENTIALS to the pricier, mainline FoG line.

Suffice to say, FoG fans have ample drops to get hype about.

Timing is on FoG's side here, as summer is really getting into full swing.

The latest Fear of God x New Era drop arrives as Nike reveals its own new MLB uniforms, revealing some retro-y designs of its own.

Home run? I'll let the fans decide. At least, the jerseys are surely at least as aesthetically pleasing as the new FoG x New Era line, so Nike's probably on the right track. FoG? Never falters.