Time to Re-up on Fear Of God & ESSENTIALS x New Era

Brand: Fear of God, ESSENTIALS x New Era

Model: 59FIFTY, 9FIFTY

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Price: $50 (ESSENTIALS), $65 (Fear of God)

Buy: New Era's website

Editor's Notes: Fear of God knows what its audience likes. Its cozy homewear capsule, for instance, only complements the ever-popular lounge staples that FoG and its ESSENTIALS sub-label both specialize in.

Ahead of the warmer months, FoG continues to play to its strengths by reintroducing its signature New Era hats, complete with a re-up of the ESSENTIALS designs to create an all-inclusive Spring/Summer 2022 capsule.

As you'd expect of FoG, its New Era accessories epitomize understated elegance. You've got pure, single-toned 59FIFTY caps exclusively realized in versatile shades like navy, black, and beige, graced exclusively by the brand's logo at the front and the MLB Batterman logo on the rear.

Inside, there's the requisite co-branded tags.

The ESSENTIALS x New Era line is pretty similar: tonal 9FIFTY headwear fitted with front and rear ESSENTIALS branding — the latter utilizes the rubber ESSENTIALS tag — and an embroidered New Era logo on the side, plus co-branding inside.

It's as low-key as it gets, which speaks to the vision of quiet American luxury that founder Jerry Lorenzo aims to express each season.

Speaking of which, FoG's eighth collection is currently in the works, though the label has remained tight-lipped about what to expect.

Considering the scale that both Fear of God imprints are operating at — FoG is still dishing a vast array of accessories while ESSENTIALS is experimenting with color and its own accessories — 2022 may just be their year.