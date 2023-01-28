Fenty for the Children: Rihanna's Kids' Line May Be on the Horizon

Rihanna's billion-dollar Fenty empire may be expanding soon to include offerings for the kiddos.

According to reports, Rihanna filed a trademark for "Fenty Kids" on January 20, teasing the billionaire mogul's next potential move: a children's clothing line. Fenty for the children!

Clothing, swimwear, footwear, and accessories like diapers and bibs (specifically, non-paper ones) are amongst the slew of potential offerings listed under the filing for Fenty Kids.

It looks like Mama Fenty, who recently dedicated her first TikTok to her adorable son, plans to issue goods supporting the journey from newborn to toddler.

Perhaps, we'll also see an extension of Rihanna's bump-first slays trickle into possible maternity offerings (I hope so!).

Of course, the Fenty Kids trademark filing is merely an application to protect the brand name against infringement. Basically, nothing is set in stone or confirmed (yet).

The tease of Fenty Kids joins Fenty Hair, Rihanna's anticipated haircare line, of which she filed for a trademark in 2021. Fenty Hair teased the possibilities of several hair products, from straightening devices to medicated treatments for dandruff.

2022 turned out to be a monumental year for Rihanna. While consistently breaking the internet with her growing tummy, she carried out business as usual: being street style's eye candy, opening Savage X Fenty stores, and, of course, fresh Fenty Beauty drops.

There was no time for anything else (I mean, she was carrying a baby, people)!

This year though, I suspect we'll hear developments regarding Rihanna's new ventures. But, first things first, mama's gotta tackle her forthcoming football game concert.

