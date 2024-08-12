When the Apocalypse Comes, Dress Me in FFFPOSTALSERVICE

No matter the setting, FFFPOSTALSERVICE’s uber-utilitarian clothes are bound to look like they’ve from a post-apocalyptic world. But, when you take FFFPOSTALSERVICE’s clothing to the desolate setting of a weathered shipyard on the fringes of Kawasaki, Japan, as the brand has done for its Fall/Winter 2024 campaign, the post-apocalyptic elements are greatly amplified.

The Seoul-based brand’s latest collection, named after the enigmatic Umbrella Corporation from Capcom's iconic Resident Evil series, delivers styles of clothing normally reserved for the fantasies of sci-fi.

According to FFFPOSTALSERVICE's founder and creative director, Jonathan Choe, he imagines characters like Nausicaa from the post-apocalyptic film Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (1984) and Alice from the Resident Evil franchise wearing this latest collection.

“Much like Nausicaa, Alice exudes a powerful female presence,” Choe tells Highsnobiety. “Drawing inspiration from her attire in Resident Evil Extinction (2007), characterized by layered ensembles, military-inspired trousers, and sweeping coats, we have integrated elements of her iconic looks into the key designs of our FW24 collection.”

Complete with hoods that become face coverings, paneled constructions, and ergonomic sling bags that have become synonymous with FFFPOSTALSERVICE, the new collection builds on its futuristic design language through a mix of re-vamped pieces from previous seasons and newly-developed creations.

“With this collection, we are proud to introduce the new SLEEVELESS BACKZIP COAT as a key tailored piece designed for versatile layering. This unique style can be worn on its own or seamlessly paired under any outerwear piece found this season,” says Choe.

“Additionally, we are reintroducing familiar favorites such as the iconic TEAM MA-1 BOMBER our signature bomber cut, and the beloved "PARACHUTE HOODED JACKET" from SS23, now rendered with a new fabric and panel construction.”

The new fabrics for this season include a custom-woven cotton in herringbone twill that showcases a camouflage print. Surprisingly, for a brand that uses many military references, this is its first time experimenting with camouflage (the CAMO PARACHUTE HOODED JACKET is one item Choe says he can already see himself wearing regularly).

Whilst the dystopian campaign gives a good look at FFFPOSTALSERVICE’s function-oriented designs, it doesn’t paint the whole picture: “Seeing our pieces only online does not do them justice,” says Choe.

The designer is taking this collection on a short tour to give people an IRL look at the details that go into FFFPOSTALSERVICE’s designs, hitting up Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Chengdu for pop-up activations. The collection also launches online on the label’s website and at global stockists starting August 16.

Every collection that FFFPOSTALSERVICE releases is a new chapter in a continued narrative the brand is creating, one that it calls: “a never ending sci-fi motion picture.” And this season, its newest chapter, is an epic story of post-apocalyptic survival.

There's no saying what's to come from the next chapters in the brand's existence, however, Choe says he has dreams of making a 3D-modeled, custom car. If his clothing designs are anything to go by, a Jonathan Choe-designed car will be an automobile that looks too advanced to be made in the present day.