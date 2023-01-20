People Are Getting Foot Botox To Deal With the Return of High Heels

The recent resurgence of high heels is leading diehard style-setters to take matters into their own hands — or rather, their doctor's hands. According to a recent report, dermatologists are seeing an uptick in patients seeking foot Botox to treat high heel-induced foot pain.

It's no secret that heels are back in all their toe-pinching, ankle-aching agony. For several seasons now, designers have swapped slides and flats for stilettos and platforms, signaling our return to the office and other in-person gatherings.

After two years of reveling in WFH-friendly Birkenstocks and Crocs, people are having trouble adjusting to footwear's new heights. To deal, they're turning to foot Botox to make their towering shoes more comfortable.

Getty Images / Peter White

Because neuromodulators like Botox (and the Joe Jonas-fronted Xeomin) block movement in the muscles that cause fine lines and wrinkles, they're a popular choice among those in search of a younger, more refreshed-looking face. But there's more to these neuromodulators than their ability to bust smile lines and crow's feet.

Botox is often used for non-cosmetic reasons such as excessive sweating, chronic migraines, and overactive bladder (see: bladder Botox for a condition known to rich people as "Hampton's Bladder"). As a sufferer of TMJ, I see my dentist for masseter Botox to treat jaw pain.

Because of neuromodulators' muscle-relaxing effects, Botox can also be used to address foot pain from high heels. When injected in just the right place, a shot of Botox apparently paralyzes the muscles on your heel bone, thereby reducing discomfort.

While it might seem like an extreme measure to take in the name of fashion, foot Botox isn't the only cosmetic procedure patients are receiving for high heel-related foot pain. According to a report from 2013, doctors are injecting dermal filler — the same kind used to restore volume to the face — into the balls of patients' feet for added cushioning.

Of course, these treatments come at a sky-high price. Botox and filler injections can range anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars per area, a pretty hefty investment for the sake of wearing high heels. For now, I'll stick to my Dr. Scholl's inserts.