No, the Falling Models at Valentino SS23 Were Not a PR Stunt

FashionTok wants to know: what happened at Valentino's Spring/Summer 2023 runway show?

The house's latest Paris Fashion Week outing saw a number of models trip, fall, and otherwise struggle to walk in their shoes. TikTokers quickly shared clips from the show in an attempt to figure out what went down — and now, Valentino has answers.

But before those answers came, TikTok tried to unravel the situation by doing what it does best: speculate. One viral video,"liked" two million times at the time of publishing, shows a catwalker, dressed in a sparkly mini-dress and matching tights, awkwardly toddle down the runway. At one point, she nearly walks into an audience member.

A follow-up shows more wobbly walks and the uneven stride of a model who "lost a heel," stoically strutting with only one platform on.

Some commenters speculated that the gaffe was a PR stunt. "All those shoe mishaps have to be planned, there were too many," one viewer theorized. "This has to be on purpose," another said.

"I highly doubt it [was a publicity stunt]," an onlooker by the handle @ladymollyelizabeth proclaimed. "If it was a publicity stunt, they may have just made sure that one model fell down really dramatically, but this is just embarrassing."

Attendees of the show also weighed in. Fashion blogger Aimee Song, who sat front row, posted a video with a to-the-point caption: "Her shoes were too small on her so she ended up taking her heels off and finished the runway walk like a Queen."

Sorry, pot-stirrers of TikTok — it seems Song had the right idea. Valentino issued a statement on the show, putting rumors of a marketing ploy to rest.

"The Unboxing Valentino show was comprised of a mix of professional models and street casting," a spokesperson for the brand said over e-mail. "After the rehearsal, talents were asked if they were comfortable in their shoes, and were offered alternative shoe options. Additionally, transparent safety straps were added to shoes for more stability.

"While some talents opted to walk in shoes that were difficult, we are pleased that they felt empowered to remove their shoes and finish the show. Valentino respects our talents and puts their safety first. This was absolutely not a PR strategy."

As the saying goes: the simplest answer is usually correct.