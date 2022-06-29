Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Rich People Are Getting Bladder Botox, Because Peeing Is for Plebes

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

A New York City urologist administering "bladder Botox" is raising awareness of a critical public health issue: having to stop for bathroom breaks on the way to the Hamptons.

Bravely serving Manhattan's one percent, Dr. David Shusterman is allowing rich people to drive to the Hamptons faster by injecting their bladders with Botox, a neuromodulater typically used to treat wrinkles that also decreases urinary frequency for women (handy!).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For Hamp-dudes, Dr. Shusterman — who appears to run the Instagram pages @sex_urologist and @erectionwave — performs prostate artery embolization (PAE), another procedure that reduces the need to urinate.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

First reported on by Insider, "Hampton's Bladder" can have devastating effects including but not limited to: having to step foot in a public restroom, and even bitchily arguing with your friends over stopping to pee.

"Thousands of people are probably fighting about this every week," said Dr. Shusterman, who's witnessed a 20 percent surge in patients seeking PAE and advertises his services with the clever slogan "race to the Hamptons, not to the bathroom."

"I can't tell you how many arguments I personally get into — I've lost three friends because I'm the driver and refuse to stop for them," he added. If only Hunter, Digby, and Chad got their groins snipped, they'd be one pal richer!

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

So forget about your laugh lines and crow's feet and get injected down there, stat. Peeing is for poor people!

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
Maison MargielaIvory Button-Up Shirt Beige
$400.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stepney Workers ClubDellow Track Raw Nylon Grey
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Rick Owens x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Pentagram Trunks Black
$225.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Getting Existential With Ken Leung
  • The Original Vibram-Soled Sandals Are Getting Weird With It
  • Our Spring 2025 Shopping Picks, Featuring the Real People of New York
  • The Secret to Umbro’s Rebrand? Pure Experimentation
  • Forget Getting Rid of Bags: The Row Got Rid of Shoes
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now