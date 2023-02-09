Plot Twist: You’re the Designer of This fragment x Converse Collab

Hiroshi Fujiwara's fragment and Converse join forces for another Chuck 70 collaboration, but it's by you this time. Yep, you.

Together with Converse By You, the brand's customizable shoe program, fragment puts fans in the design seat — allowing them to personalize low and hip-top versions of the FRGMT Chuck Taylors.

Starting on February 9, fragment heads will get a week to remix their Chuck 70s on Converse's website (indeed, a better, less stressful timeline compared to Tyler, the Creator's 24-hour collab).

As far as personalization goes, five hues and a houndstooth print are available to use on the FRGMT Chuck Taylors (go solid, colorblock, or even mix houndstooth with navy and pink — you're the weeklong designer here).

"Every product that I have ever designed, I designed for myself," Fujiwara tells Highsnobiety. "I make it the way I would want to wear it. It’s always been personal, and that has not changed over time. I’m glad that through Converse By You, people are able to customize their own Chuck 70s off FRGMT pallets."

Fragment signatures like the famed lightning bolt motif or FRGMT logo are also within reach, alongside options like a pinstripe and dual branding for the midsole (as seen on the two's 7 Moncler Fragment x Converse Chuck 70).

"I don’t produce my own products so everything I do is a collaboration. Whatever I’m working on I try not to go too far from the original design," continues Fujiwara. "Of course my intention is to make a better version of the product, but I try to stay close to its original often it is already perfect."

When you look at it, there aren't that many customization options. But, if we've learned anything from Fujiwara's past collabs like the frill-free Jordan 3s or simple grey and white LDWaffles, less is more!

Hey, at least you get a week to play designer this go-around.

