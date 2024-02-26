Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Stanley Cups Have Streetwear Hype — But Are They Streetwear?

in CultureWords By Karen Fratti

The ultra-viral Stanley cup has been enjoying some wild TikTok hype for the past few months especially. You could even say that the buzz is reaching the level of streetwear drops but Stanley is not a streetwear brand. Yet.

Stanley's leveling up its collaboration game, evolving from Starbucks and Target to Japanese streetwear brand fragment design, helmed by the ultra-well-connected Hiroshi Fujiwara.

The release of any new Stanley cup collab is often as big as any streetwear drop — now, the Stanley cup is actually entering the streetwear space. Kind of.

But this really only makes Stanley one Supreme collab away from achieving actual streetwear bonafides.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Founded in the early ‘90s by Hiroshi Fujiwara, fragment design has since become the defacto collaborator for fashion’s biggest names seeking streetwear clout.

Stanley is just as storied, having existed for over a century as the go-to thermos for workers and schoolkids alike.

While there are likely five iterations of the classic Stanley water bottle or thermos sitting in suburban garages around the world, a new iteration of Stanley's reusable water bottle recently went viral as "the Stanley cup," with newfound fans of all ages latching onto the tumbler's simplicity and quality.

This fragment design collab is officially Stanley's strongest stab yet at achieving some level of quantifiable cool.

Launching March 15 on Stanley's Japanese web store and at Dover Street Market Ginza, the fragment x Stanley collab consists of large and small Stanley vacuum bottles, growlers and flasks.

1 / 2
Stanley Japan

They all come in an updated shade of the army green in reference to some of the original Stanley cup designs and even wear the same textured metal as the classics. They’re co-branded as you'd expect: fragment's lightning bolt logo, Stanley branding, and “Established 1913.”

It might take more than a Fragment collab to make the back-to-basics aesthetic of the Stanley cup to make this new merch hit with the streetwear heads but, then again, it might also go over the heads of the average Stanley fan.

You definitely won’t have to battle anyone in a Target to get one of these things.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

You just have to, you know, go to Japan — honestly, that might be less of a hassle all around. 

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Not In London Fleece Hood
Highsnobiety
$155
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-4 OG
Salomon
$190
Image on Highsnobiety
Crossbody Bag
Stone Island
$215
We Recommend
  • Stanley's Quencher cup in white on a white tablecloth
    The Crocs-ification of Stanley Cups
    • Culture
  • Timothee Chalamet wears a black Stüssy x Junya Watanabe sleeveless hoodie, leather pants, black boots
    Timothée Chalamet Casually Debuted the Year's Biggest Streetwear Collab
    • Style
  • fragment design nike air force 1
    fragment's Next Nike Sneaker Is...Just a Regular AF1
    • Sneakers
  • BTS' BT21 x fragment design November 2023 collaboration clothes & doll figures
    fragment design's BT21 Collab Makes So Much Sense
    • Culture
  • Product photos of UNDERCOVER & fragment design's FW23 Manuel Göttsching collab
    UNDERCOVER & fragment Made Luxury Merch for a Musician You've Never Heard of
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • fragment design's green Stanley cup collab
    Stanley Cups Have Streetwear Hype — But Are They Streetwear?
    • Culture
  • stussy converse collab 2024
    Stüssy's Converse Sneakers Are Wonderfully Hairy Again
    • Sneakers
  • HOKA's Ora Primo clog in green, black, and white colorways
    HOKA's Genius Mule Is Finally Back
    • Sneakers
  • Jacquemus x Nike SS24.
    Jacquemus & Nike Has More Swoosh In Its Locker (Exclusive)
    • Style
  • adidas yeezy february 2024 release
    More YEEZYs Are Coming in 2024, adidas Confirms
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Nordstrom Sale Now Includes Up to 85% Off
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024