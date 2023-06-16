From Billie Eilish No. 2 to Prada Paradoxe, These Fragrances Are Defining 2023

On Thursday, perfumers, designers, and celebrities alike hit the red carpet for the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards, AKA the Oscars of perfume.
Each year, the ceremony honors the olfactive industry's best-smelling players, including stand-out scents, perfumers, campaigns, and bottles. This year, the Fragrance Foundation wrangled an impressive list of presenters — Keke Palmer, Jason Wu, and Vera Wang were among the stars to take to the stage — to announce the olfactive creations defining 2023.
Before getting to the full list of nominees and winners, a brief word on the highlights of the night. The Alchemist's Garden: Tears From the Moon by Gucci took home the prize for Universal Luxury Fragrance of the Year. The win is another notch in the belt of Alberto Morillas, the perfumer behind the scent and the man whose résumé includes Calvin Klein's CK One, Armani's Acqua di Gio, and Marc Jacobs' Daisy.
Maison Margiela Replica, a favorite among fragrance enthusiasts, won Universal Prestige Fragrance of the Year with When The Rain Stops, formulated by perfumer Fanny Bal.
While many consumers don't adhere to distinctions between "men's" and "women's" fragrance, the Fragrance Foundation categorizes its awards by gender. Women's Luxury Fragrance of the Year is Chanel's Gabrielle Chanel Parfum Spray, while Women's Prestige Fragrance of the Year is Prada's Paradoxe, a scent that made headlines last fall with its Emma Watson-fronted campaign.
Tom Ford's Noir Extreme clinched Men's Luxury Fragrance of the Year, and Hermès' Terre d'Hermès Eau Givrée won Men's Prestige Fragrance of the Year.
While Fragrance Foundation members and other industry experts are in charge of selecting the bulk of each year's winners, consumers also get a chance to make their voice heard. This year's Consumer Choice winners included Billie Eilish's Eilish No. 2 (Women's Popular) and Ralph Lauren's Polo Blue Parfum (Men's & Universal).
As for Perfume Extraordinaire, one of the night's most prestigious awards? Gris Charnel by BDK Parfums, a scent that has made quite an impression on TikTok, took home the honor.
Keep reading for a full list of the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards nominees and winners.
Fragrance of the Year, Women’s — Luxury
Diptyque Paris, Eau Rose Eau de Parfum
Chanel, Gabrielle Chanel Parfum Spray - winner
Tom Ford, Rose D’Amalfi
Aerin, Rose de Grasse Joyful Bloom
Dries Van Noten, Soie Malaquais
Fragrance of the Year, Women’s — Prestige
Estée Lauder, Beautiful Magnolia Intense
Parfums Christian Dior, J’Adore Parfum d’Eau
Yves Saint Laurent, Libre Le Parfum
Prada, Paradoxe Eau de Parfum - winner
Christian Siriano, Silhouette Au Naturel Eau de Parfum
MCM, Ultra Eau de Parfum
Fragrance of the Year, Men’s — Luxury
Mind Games, Blockade Extrait de Parfum
House of Bō, Infinitoud
Tom Ford, Noir Extreme Parfum - winner
Dries Van Noten, Rock the Myrrh
Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Uncut Gem
Fragrance of the Year, Men’s — Prestige
Carolina Herrera, Bad Boy Cobalt
Burberry, Hero Eau de Parfum
Michael Malul, London Terra Nova
Hermès, Terre d’Hermès Eau Givrée Eau de Parfum - winner
Valentino, Uomo Born in Roma Coral Fantasy Eau de Toilette
Yves Saint Laurent, Y Eau de Toilette
Fragrance of the Year, Universal — Luxury
Maison Francis Kurkdjian, 724 Eau de Parfum
Gucci, The Alchemist’s Garden Tears From The Moon Eau de Parfum - winner
Costa Brazil, Aroma Eau de Parfum
Kilian Paris, Kologne Shield by Protection
D.S. & Durga, Leatherize Fragrance Enhancer
Chanel, Sycomore Les Exclusifs de Chanel Eau de Parfum
Fragrance of the Year, Universal — Prestige
Cartier, Déclaration Haute Fraîcheur
World of Chris Collins, Lost in Paradise
Jo Malone, London Moonlit Camomile Cologne
Maison Margiela Replica, When The Rain Stops - winner
Boy Smells, Woodphoria Eau de Parfum
Fragrance of the Year — Popular
Philosophy, Amazing Grace Eau De Parfum Intense
Billie Eilish, Eilish No. 2
Nest New York, Golden Nectar Eau de Parfum - winner
Phlur, Missing Person Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande, Mod Vanilla
Sabrina Carpenter, Sweet Tooth
Fragrance Hall of Fame
Clinique, Aromatics Elixir
Marc Jacobs, Daisy
Britney Spears, Fantasy
Viktor&Rolf, Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum - winner
Jo Malone London, Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne
Perfume Extraordinaire of the Year
Marc-Antoine Barrois, Encelade Eau de Parfum
Mind Games, Gardez Extrait de Parfum
BDK Parfums, Gris Charnel Extrait de Parfum - winner
D.S. & Durga, Leatherize Fragrance Enhancer
Matiere Premiere, Radical Rose
Media Campaign of the Year
D.S. & Durga, Bistro Waters
Elorea, Find Your Element
Paco Rabanne Invictus - winner
Parfums Christian Dior, J’Adore Parfum d’Eau, Flowers, Water, That’s It.
Prada, Paradoxe
Consumer Choice — Women’s Prestige
Burberry, Her Elixir de Parfum
Parfums Christian Dior, J’Adore Parfum d’Eau
Christian Siriano, Ooh La Rouge Exclusif Eau de Parfum
Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum - winner
Kayali, Vanilla Royale Sugared Patchouli | 64 Eau de Parfum Intense
Yves Saint Laurent, Libre le Parfum
Consumer Choice — Women’s Popular
Philosophy ,Amazing Grace Eau de Parfum Intense
Nest New York, Balinese Coconut Perfume Oil
Victoria’s Secret, Bare Eau de Parfum
Dolly Parton, Dolly Smoky Mountain Eau de Toilette
Billie Eilish, Eilish No. 2 - winner
Phlur, Missing Person Eau de Parfum
Consumer Choice — Men’s & Universal
Giorgio Armani, Armani Code Parfum
Tumi, Atlas [00:00 GMT] Eau de Parfum
Calvin Klein ,Defy Eau de Parfum
Ralph Lauren, Polo Blue Parfum - winner
Guess, Uomo Eau de Toilette
Consumer Choice — Candle & Home Collection of the Year
Diptyque Paris, Diptyque’s Map of Stars
Nest New York ,Himalayan Salt & Rosewater - winner
Parfums Christian Dior, La Collection Privée Christian Dior Eden-Roc Dioriviera
Jo Malone London, Night Collection
Maison Margiela Replica, Matcha Meditation Candle
Indie Fragrance of the Year
Matiere Premiere, Crystal Saffron
Akro, Ink
Amouage, Opus XIV Royal Tobacco - winner
Ex Nihilo, Santal Calling
Taffin Fragrance, Le Gris
Fragrance Innovative Product of the Year
Veronique Gabai Aroma Heart - winner
Victoria’s Secret, Bare Eau de Parfum
Homecourt, Cece Surface Cleaner
Parfums Christian Dior, Dior J’Adore Parfum d’Eau
Diptyque Paris, Diptyque Odor Removing Candle with Basil
Packaging of the Year — Luxury
Gucci, The Alchemist’s Garden Tears From The Moon Eau de Parfum
Mind Games ,Double Attack Extrait de Parfum
Taffin Fragrance, Le Vert No. 7723
Christian Louboutin, Loubimar - winner
Penhaligon’s, The World According to Arthur
Packaging of the Year — Prestige/Popular
Billie Eilish, Eilish No. 2
Jean Paul Gaultier, Le Beau - winner
Curly Scents x Zaharoff, Of The Immortals
Prada, Paradoxe Eau de Parfum
Jo Malone London x Richard Quinn, Tuberose Angelica Design Edition Ceramic Candle
Fragrance Editorial of the Year — Print or Digital
Bazaar.com, “In Defense of ‘Old Lady Perfumes'” by Jane Daly
ÇafleureBon, “Christian Dior Dior-Dior: Here’s to the Ladies Who Lunch” by Lauryn Beer
Elle Magazine, “The Scent You Smell Everywhere” by Kathleen Hou
Town & Country, “Why Fragrances With Green Notes Are Going to Be Everywhere in 2023” by April Long - winner
The Zoe Report, “Move Aside, It Bags — Cult Perfumes Are The Newest Status Symbol” by Megan McIntyre