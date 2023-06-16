From Billie Eilish No. 2 to Prada Paradoxe, These Fragrances Are Defining 2023

On Thursday, perfumers, designers, and celebrities alike hit the red carpet for the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards, AKA the Oscars of perfume.

Each year, the ceremony honors the olfactive industry's best-smelling players, including stand-out scents, perfumers, campaigns, and bottles. This year, the Fragrance Foundation wrangled an impressive list of presenters — Keke Palmer, Jason Wu, and Vera Wang were among the stars to take to the stage — to announce the olfactive creations defining 2023.

Before getting to the full list of nominees and winners, a brief word on the highlights of the night. The Alchemist's Garden: Tears From the Moon by Gucci took home the prize for Universal Luxury Fragrance of the Year. The win is another notch in the belt of Alberto Morillas, the perfumer behind the scent and the man whose résumé includes Calvin Klein's CK One, Armani's Acqua di Gio, and Marc Jacobs' Daisy.

Maison Margiela Replica, a favorite among fragrance enthusiasts, won Universal Prestige Fragrance of the Year with When The Rain Stops, formulated by perfumer Fanny Bal.

While many consumers don't adhere to distinctions between "men's" and "women's" fragrance, the Fragrance Foundation categorizes its awards by gender. Women's Luxury Fragrance of the Year is Chanel's Gabrielle Chanel Parfum Spray, while Women's Prestige Fragrance of the Year is Prada's Paradoxe, a scent that made headlines last fall with its Emma Watson-fronted campaign.

Tom Ford's Noir Extreme clinched Men's Luxury Fragrance of the Year, and Hermès' Terre d'Hermès Eau Givrée won Men's Prestige Fragrance of the Year.

While Fragrance Foundation members and other industry experts are in charge of selecting the bulk of each year's winners, consumers also get a chance to make their voice heard. This year's Consumer Choice winners included Billie Eilish's Eilish No. 2 (Women's Popular) and Ralph Lauren's Polo Blue Parfum (Men's & Universal).

As for Perfume Extraordinaire, one of the night's most prestigious awards? Gris Charnel by BDK Parfums, a scent that has made quite an impression on TikTok, took home the honor.

Keep reading for a full list of the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards nominees and winners.

Fragrance of the Year, Women’s — Luxury

Diptyque Paris, Eau Rose Eau de Parfum

Chanel, Gabrielle Chanel Parfum Spray - winner

Tom Ford, Rose D’Amalfi

Aerin, Rose de Grasse Joyful Bloom

Dries Van Noten, Soie Malaquais

Fragrance of the Year, Women’s — Prestige

Estée Lauder, Beautiful Magnolia Intense

Parfums Christian Dior, J’Adore Parfum d’Eau

Yves Saint Laurent, Libre Le Parfum

Prada, Paradoxe Eau de Parfum - winner

Christian Siriano, Silhouette Au Naturel Eau de Parfum

MCM, Ultra Eau de Parfum

Fragrance of the Year, Men’s — Luxury

Mind Games, Blockade Extrait de Parfum

House of Bō, Infinitoud

Tom Ford, Noir Extreme Parfum - winner

Dries Van Noten, Rock the Myrrh

Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Uncut Gem

Fragrance of the Year, Men’s — Prestige

Carolina Herrera, Bad Boy Cobalt

Burberry, Hero Eau de Parfum

Michael Malul, London Terra Nova

Hermès, Terre d’Hermès Eau Givrée Eau de Parfum - winner

Valentino, Uomo Born in Roma Coral Fantasy Eau de Toilette

Yves Saint Laurent, Y Eau de Toilette

Fragrance of the Year, Universal — Luxury

Maison Francis Kurkdjian, 724 Eau de Parfum

Gucci, The Alchemist’s Garden Tears From The Moon Eau de Parfum - winner

Costa Brazil, Aroma Eau de Parfum

Kilian Paris, Kologne Shield by Protection

D.S. & Durga, Leatherize Fragrance Enhancer

Chanel, Sycomore Les Exclusifs de Chanel Eau de Parfum

Fragrance of the Year, Universal — Prestige

Cartier, Déclaration Haute Fraîcheur

World of Chris Collins, Lost in Paradise

Jo Malone, London Moonlit Camomile Cologne

Maison Margiela Replica, When The Rain Stops - winner

Boy Smells, Woodphoria Eau de Parfum

Fragrance of the Year — Popular

Philosophy, Amazing Grace Eau De Parfum Intense

Billie Eilish, Eilish No. 2

Nest New York, Golden Nectar Eau de Parfum - winner

Phlur, Missing Person Eau de Parfum

Ariana Grande, Mod Vanilla

Sabrina Carpenter, Sweet Tooth

Fragrance Hall of Fame

Clinique, Aromatics Elixir

Marc Jacobs, Daisy

Britney Spears, Fantasy

Viktor&Rolf, Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum - winner

Jo Malone London, Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne

Perfume Extraordinaire of the Year

Marc-Antoine Barrois, Encelade Eau de Parfum

Mind Games, Gardez Extrait de Parfum

BDK Parfums, Gris Charnel Extrait de Parfum - winner

D.S. & Durga, Leatherize Fragrance Enhancer

Matiere Premiere, Radical Rose

Media Campaign of the Year

D.S. & Durga, Bistro Waters

Elorea, Find Your Element

Paco Rabanne Invictus - winner

Parfums Christian Dior, J’Adore Parfum d’Eau, Flowers, Water, That’s It.

Prada, Paradoxe

Consumer Choice — Women’s Prestige

Burberry, Her Elixir de Parfum

Parfums Christian Dior, J’Adore Parfum d’Eau

Christian Siriano, Ooh La Rouge Exclusif Eau de Parfum

Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum - winner

Kayali, Vanilla Royale Sugared Patchouli | 64 Eau de Parfum Intense

Yves Saint Laurent, Libre le Parfum

Consumer Choice — Women’s Popular

Philosophy ,Amazing Grace Eau de Parfum Intense

Nest New York, Balinese Coconut Perfume Oil

Victoria’s Secret, Bare Eau de Parfum

Dolly Parton, Dolly Smoky Mountain Eau de Toilette

Billie Eilish, Eilish No. 2 - winner

Phlur, Missing Person Eau de Parfum

Consumer Choice — Men’s & Universal

Giorgio Armani, Armani Code Parfum

Tumi, Atlas [00:00 GMT] Eau de Parfum

Calvin Klein ,Defy Eau de Parfum

Ralph Lauren, Polo Blue Parfum - winner

Guess, Uomo Eau de Toilette

Consumer Choice — Candle & Home Collection of the Year

Diptyque Paris, Diptyque’s Map of Stars

Nest New York ,Himalayan Salt & Rosewater - winner

Parfums Christian Dior, La Collection Privée Christian Dior Eden-Roc Dioriviera

Jo Malone London, Night Collection

Maison Margiela Replica, Matcha Meditation Candle

Indie Fragrance of the Year

Matiere Premiere, Crystal Saffron

Akro, Ink

Amouage, Opus XIV Royal Tobacco - winner

Ex Nihilo, Santal Calling

Taffin Fragrance, Le Gris

Fragrance Innovative Product of the Year

Veronique Gabai Aroma Heart - winner

Victoria’s Secret, Bare Eau de Parfum

Homecourt, Cece Surface Cleaner

Parfums Christian Dior, Dior J’Adore Parfum d’Eau

Diptyque Paris, Diptyque Odor Removing Candle with Basil

Packaging of the Year — Luxury

Gucci, The Alchemist’s Garden Tears From The Moon Eau de Parfum

Mind Games ,Double Attack Extrait de Parfum

Taffin Fragrance, Le Vert No. 7723

Christian Louboutin, Loubimar - winner

Penhaligon’s, The World According to Arthur

Packaging of the Year — Prestige/Popular

Billie Eilish, Eilish No. 2

Jean Paul Gaultier, Le Beau - winner

Curly Scents x Zaharoff, Of The Immortals

Prada, Paradoxe Eau de Parfum

Jo Malone London x Richard Quinn, Tuberose Angelica Design Edition Ceramic Candle

Fragrance Editorial of the Year — Print or Digital

Bazaar.com, “In Defense of ‘Old Lady Perfumes'” by Jane Daly

ÇafleureBon, “Christian Dior Dior-Dior: Here’s to the Ladies Who Lunch” by Lauryn Beer

Elle Magazine, “The Scent You Smell Everywhere” by Kathleen Hou

Town & Country, “Why Fragrances With Green Notes Are Going to Be Everywhere in 2023” by April Long - winner

The Zoe Report, “Move Aside, It Bags — Cult Perfumes Are The Newest Status Symbol” by Megan McIntyre