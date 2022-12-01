Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Billie Eilish's New Fragrance Smells Like Kissing in the Rain

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

We all know what Billie Eilish's music sounds like — but what does it smell like? The pop phenom and Highsnobiety cover star is giving fans a whiff of her sound with a new fragrance, Eilish No. 2.

A follow up to Eilish™, an amber-y gourmand that released in May, Eilish No. 2  retains its predecessor's warm, woody base, ideal for chilly weather. On top of that, Eilish and perfumer Steve DeMercado layered notes of bergamot, papyrus, and black pepper, finished off with a wet poppy flower accord.

Available to shop online, it's a concoction that captures Eilish's moody vocals and melodic hooks, often influenced by her synesthesia. In fact, the condition — which allows Eilish to "see" music and "hear" smell — guided the composition of Eilish No. 2 and inspired its curved, torso-shaped bottle.

Thanks to the star's heightened senses, Eilish No. 2 encompasses more than olfactive notes: it's a whole mood.

"I really liked the idea of a darker, rainy, gray world for Eilish No. 2," she said, referencing her love of rain, clouds, and mist. "We started with the original ‘Eilish’ elements of warmth and sweetness, but then added a spicy, woodsy twist for a more sultry and wet feeling."

Cue: the downpour from Eilish's music video for "Happier Than Ever," a cinematic scene mirrored by the fragrance's storm-drenched campaign.

Moody, mysterious, and elegant, Eilish No. 2 is drama in a bottle. Of course, not everyone can associate scents with words and sounds. For the rest of us, Eilish supplies a spot-on summary of her latest creation: "It smells like really passionately kissing in the rain," she told Highsnobiety.

Enough said!

