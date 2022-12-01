Billie Eilish's New Fragrance Smells Like Kissing in the Rain

We all know what Billie Eilish's music sounds like — but what does it smell like? The pop phenom and Highsnobiety cover star is giving fans a whiff of her sound with a new fragrance, Eilish No. 2.

A follow up to Eilish™, an amber-y gourmand that released in May, Eilish No. 2 retains its predecessor's warm, woody base, ideal for chilly weather. On top of that, Eilish and perfumer Steve DeMercado layered notes of bergamot, papyrus, and black pepper, finished off with a wet poppy flower accord.

Available to shop online, it's a concoction that captures Eilish's moody vocals and melodic hooks, often influenced by her synesthesia. In fact, the condition — which allows Eilish to "see" music and "hear" smell — guided the composition of Eilish No. 2 and inspired its curved, torso-shaped bottle.

Thanks to the star's heightened senses, Eilish No. 2 encompasses more than olfactive notes: it's a whole mood.

"I really liked the idea of a darker, rainy, gray world for Eilish No. 2," she said, referencing her love of rain, clouds, and mist. "We started with the original ‘Eilish’ elements of warmth and sweetness, but then added a spicy, woodsy twist for a more sultry and wet feeling."

Cue: the downpour from Eilish's music video for "Happier Than Ever," a cinematic scene mirrored by the fragrance's storm-drenched campaign.

Moody, mysterious, and elegant, Eilish No. 2 is drama in a bottle. Of course, not everyone can associate scents with words and sounds. For the rest of us, Eilish supplies a spot-on summary of her latest creation: "It smells like really passionately kissing in the rain," she told Highsnobiety.

Enough said!