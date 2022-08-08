Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Fred Perry & Raf Simons Enjoy Northern Hospitality

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Fred Perry
1 / 7

Fred Perry's innate understanding of key moments and movements in British subculture for over half a century has made it a cultural powerhouse.

Through its collaborations, it's spotlighted these moments, making them a living part of its own legacy. Now, in its second Raf Simons collaboration of the year, it's the north of England that stands in the spotlight.

It's high time that we showed some appreciation to the north. Sure, "it's grim up north," but beyond the confines of London is a rich cultural history, responsible for some of the nation's greatest strides in style and music. Without it, the world would be without Oasis, The Stone Roses, Morrissey, Joy Divison, and plenty more of Britain's most celebrated acts.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Fred Perry
1 / 2

Fred Perry recognizes the importance of northern youth culture over the years, taking this as a foundation for Raf's latest edit – the latest in a long line of co-created collections, which have delivered for well over a decade.

Musical references and inspired motifs are what bring this collection (the second of the year) to life, adding a dose of color to an otherwise monochrome collection. Graphics and patches have featured in pretty much every FP x RS collection, yet updated season-to-season in reflection of the themes at hand.

Spellouts and typography can be seen across each of the collection's components, including but not limited to outerwear, knitwear, and pants.

A youth culture education, as provided by Fred Perry and Raf Simons, is due to arrive at FP and selected physical stores on August 11.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
MerrellHydro Moc Black Brindle
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciShell Gear Shorts Slate Grey
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Hoodie Heather Grey
$150.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Great "Bred" Jordan Sneaker Is Born Again (& Short Again, Too)
  • Raf Simons (!) Peter Saville (!!) And Kvadrat Made… a $400 Tote?
  • A Grass Green Fred Perry Polo Shirt, Dyed With Actual Grass
  • To Defy Reality, London Fashion Week Escaped It
  • Actually, Fendi's $1,500 Luxury Red Wing Boots Are Kind of a Steal
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now