Fred Perry & Raf Simons Enjoy Northern Hospitality

Fred Perry's innate understanding of key moments and movements in British subculture for over half a century has made it a cultural powerhouse.

Through its collaborations, it's spotlighted these moments, making them a living part of its own legacy. Now, in its second Raf Simons collaboration of the year, it's the north of England that stands in the spotlight.

It's high time that we showed some appreciation to the north. Sure, "it's grim up north," but beyond the confines of London is a rich cultural history, responsible for some of the nation's greatest strides in style and music. Without it, the world would be without Oasis, The Stone Roses, Morrissey, Joy Divison, and plenty more of Britain's most celebrated acts.

Fred Perry recognizes the importance of northern youth culture over the years, taking this as a foundation for Raf's latest edit – the latest in a long line of co-created collections, which have delivered for well over a decade.

Musical references and inspired motifs are what bring this collection (the second of the year) to life, adding a dose of color to an otherwise monochrome collection. Graphics and patches have featured in pretty much every FP x RS collection, yet updated season-to-season in reflection of the themes at hand.

Spellouts and typography can be seen across each of the collection's components, including but not limited to outerwear, knitwear, and pants.

A youth culture education, as provided by Fred Perry and Raf Simons, is due to arrive at FP and selected physical stores on August 11.