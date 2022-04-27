Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
If Rain Won't Go Away, Go For Garbstore x Private White V.C

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Spring is well underway, and despite its blue-skied sunny spells, sprinkled showers remain on the horizon – as weather-conscious Brits, it makes all of the sense that Garbstore's latest collaboration with Private White V.C. would be on a seasonal rainwear capsule.

Another week of spring in London, another week of uncertain weather. From healthy doses of sun touching down in three-day intervals to cloudy-heavy grey periods to break up the week with a sprinkling of rain, we can't decide if we're doing hoodies and shorts or GORE-TEX jackets and cargos; mules, or boots.

That is the British way, of course, so no surprises here. It does, however, require us to be prepared for whatever the climate may choose to throw at us – the type of preparedness that is native to cult London-based brand and retailer Garbstore.

Working closely with heritage brand Private White V.C, Garbstore has pieced together a premium rainwear capsule that revolves around the unpredictability of British weather.

Comprising three pieces, the Ventile constructed collection consists of a 100% single-breast waterproof mac jacket, an everyday carry tote bag, and a traditional bucket hat (the type that'll sort you out for those rainy days raving up Manchester).

Each of the three pieces has been cut to a classic silhouette and shape, with a conscious focus on military design cues and regionally sourced fabrics and materials. Function is, of course, core to the collection; it's an expectation of Garbstore and presents itself through the hidden lumbar support umbrella pocket on the jacket

The limited-run collection stands on the foundations of the best of British manufacturing, handmade in Private White's 150-year-old Manchester factory. You'll find the full collection online at Garbstore and Private White V.C. from 27 April.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
