Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Gigi Hadid Trades in Her Jorts for Jean Capris

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

While everyone else is riding the jorts wave, Gigi Hadid is out here in denim capris.

During a night out in New York City, Hadid braved the cropped trousers with a black tank top, shades, handbag, and heeled mules. With muted accents, it's clear: the capris were the star of this show.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While the pants may look straight from an aughts portal, Hadid's jean capris hail from the land of Jacquemus (Hadid is fresh off walking the brand's latest show, by the way).

The French label calls them Le Raphia "Le de Nîmes Alca" Jeans, currently on sale at SSENSE for $345 — just a little FYI for the curious fashion minds out there.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Ah, the capri pant. The cropped trousers — don't call 'em shorts — picked up steam back in the 60s. Still, it saw a comeback in the early 2000s in several renditions — cargos, khakis, denim, you name it — worn by familiar faces like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and the Y2K queen Ashley Tisdale.

Tisdale merged them with the skants trend for one big, peak Y2K look at one point — during the very era, at that.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Just a couple of weeks ago, Hadid was like the rest of us: embracing the big and the baggy with jorts. She even served hers with a side of Samba, knocking out two crazes with one look.

Now, the model still keeps her trouser behavior below the knee but much tighter with extra retro bleaching.

Could we see the capris ease their way back into the fashion chat? If it sees a couple more celeb co-signs, we'll definitely have a trend on our trends.

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas x Wales BonnerKnit Track Top
$365
Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
HighsnobietyCarpenter Shorts
$100
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
Sean Wotherspoon x adidasOrketro Off White
$165.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Levi’s Denim Nike Air Maxes Are as Stylish as They Are Crisp
  • These Beautiful Hand-Stitched "Denim" Vans Hide a Stylish Secret
  • Nike's Crazy, Techy Sneaker Shouldn't Go This Hard in "Cactus" Denim
  • Nike’s Most Hated-on Jordan Sneaker Looks Mighty Clean in Denim
  • This Stylish Jean Jordan 1 Sneaker Comes Low-Rise
What To Read Next
  • Bathed in Glitter, adidas’ Samba Sneaker Still Shines
  • Jack Harlow's Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Super Slick Soccer Shoe
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now