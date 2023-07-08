Gigi Hadid Trades in Her Jorts for Jean Capris

While everyone else is riding the jorts wave, Gigi Hadid is out here in denim capris.

During a night out in New York City, Hadid braved the cropped trousers with a black tank top, shades, handbag, and heeled mules. With muted accents, it's clear: the capris were the star of this show.

While the pants may look straight from an aughts portal, Hadid's jean capris hail from the land of Jacquemus (Hadid is fresh off walking the brand's latest show, by the way).

The French label calls them Le Raphia "Le de Nîmes Alca" Jeans, currently on sale at SSENSE for $345 — just a little FYI for the curious fashion minds out there.

Ah, the capri pant. The cropped trousers — don't call 'em shorts — picked up steam back in the 60s. Still, it saw a comeback in the early 2000s in several renditions — cargos, khakis, denim, you name it — worn by familiar faces like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and the Y2K queen Ashley Tisdale.

Tisdale merged them with the skants trend for one big, peak Y2K look at one point — during the very era, at that.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Hadid was like the rest of us: embracing the big and the baggy with jorts. She even served hers with a side of Samba, knocking out two crazes with one look.

Now, the model still keeps her trouser behavior below the knee but much tighter with extra retro bleaching.

Could we see the capris ease their way back into the fashion chat? If it sees a couple more celeb co-signs, we'll definitely have a trend on our trends.