Gigi Hadid Is Serving Jorts (With a Side of Samba)

Jorts. Dread them, run from them; destiny arrives all the same. With the peak of summer fast approaching, there's no better time to be served a reminder to pull a pair into rotation. Don't let us be the bearer of jort news, though; allow Gigi Hadid to be the one to encourage your denim summer.

There's something Marmite about jorts, isn't there? For those that don't know, Marmite is a British savory food spread based on yeast extract, made from byproducts of beer and brewing. It sounds nuts, I know. In the UK, we use it to describe something you either love or hate.

BACKGRID

For some reason, jorts, or jean shorts, seem to inspire the same level of debate amongst people that Marmite does.

A staple of the 90s in a range of lengths, jean shorts, to me anyway, feel like a wholly unoffensive way to get denim in rotation throughout the summer and are certainly something present throughout my childhood.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Across the pond, though, it seems that they stir up emotions amongst some, with some less than keen on their enormous comeback this year, which has seen Stüssy and Supreme pull them back into focus while brands up and down the spectrum go big on jorts.

Gigi Hadid, though, holds no qualms regarding jean shorts, taking a leaf from Hailey Beiber's hyper-casual wardrobe to keep on trend.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Ensuring every trend box is ticked, she pairs her jorts with a pair of adidas Samba OGs – which have been dominating TikTok – in "Off White/ Carbon/Linen."

A casual look that makes no fuss or frills yet reminds you of one thing; it's time to get some jorts on the go.