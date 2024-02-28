Gigi Hadid Stole Bradley Cooper's Streetwear Swag

It’s only a matter of time after you start dating someone until you start to pick up on your partner's mannerisms. In some of the most dire cases, you might even start dressing like them, which seems to be what’s happening with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

Cooper and Hadid have been linked together for months now and there was once a time where they looked like they were total style opposites, what with Cooper’s Salomon sneakers and flashily styled Louis Vuitton beanies and Gigi’s sleek and chic personal style.

But, somehow, the two might have reached a point where they’ve balanced each other out, sorta.

Yes, the impossible has happened: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid look alike. Stylewise, at least.

Getty Images / Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

That’s a good thing for Coop, who seems to have mastered his nerdy dad style and evolved it into normal, rich man gone semi-streetwear, instead.

On February 27, he was out in Manhattan in what's actually a pretty sharp look for him: a buttoned-up brown jacket, matching cargo pants, and a pair of Riccardo Tisci's Nike Air Force 1s (even classed up, the swag remains. There was nothing slouchy about him, which is a nice change from Cooper's occasionally loungey looks.

Next to him, though, Gigi Hadid went full Brad with a graphic white sweater under a worn-in brown leather jacket over wide-legged pants with wild fringe and intarsia text atop a pair of Wales Bonner's adidas Samba sneakers. Gold jewelry and a little handbag added some extra gold zazz.

Now, Hadid never looks bad, but this is a pretty outré look by her standards, as she's typically clad in neutral tones and classics. Nothing is as wild as Cooper's beanie and star-spangled cargo pants but it does look like Hadid is channeling her partner, at least a little bit, what with all the graphic flair and streetwear-y sneakers.

For the time being, these two are actually sorta matchy-matchy in all the good ways while they're in their honeymoon stage.

Backgrid / Fernando Ramales / The Hapa Blonde

Let’s just hope Gigi starts getting more into trail shoes, though, so she can show Brad how to zhuzh up his trek looks.