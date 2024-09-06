Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Where Is Glenn Martens Going?

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Glenn Martens' 11-year reign at Y/Project is over.

On Friday morning, the French label confirmed that Martens will step down from his role as creative director. "Y/Project thanks Glenn for his unique contributions to the label and wishes him the best for the future," the brand said in a statement.

Martens has yet to address the development on social media.

The news comes during a rough patch for the brand, founded by Gilles Elalouf and Yohan Serfaty in 2010. In February, Y/Project canceled its Fall/Winter 2024 runway show, citing "uncertain times." (The brand's upcoming Spring/Summer 2025 show has also been canceled, according to WWD.)

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In early June, Elalouf — who appointed Martens as creative director in 2013 — died at 58.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Still, Martens' departure comes as a surprise — and adds another consideration to fashion's superabundance of creative director comings and goings.

Currently, Givenchy and Chanel are sans creative director. And the rumor mill is churning with speculation about the (alleged) impending departure of Maria Grazia Chiuri from Dior, Hedi Slimane from CELINE, and John Galliano from Maison Margiela.

Martens (a former Highsnobiety FRONTPAGE star) still has his plate full, despite his exit from Y/Project. The Belgian designer remains creative director at Diesel, a role he took on in 2020.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Theories regarding Martens' next move (Will he join one of the major houses searching for a creative director? If he does, will he remain at Diesel?) will likely begin to emerge.

Until Martens addresses the news himself (at the time of publishing, his Instagram bio still describes him as the creative director of Y/Project), we won't get any closer to an answer.

Watch this space for updates.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
asicsGT-2160 White/Jasper Green
$145.00
Available in:
Several sizes
ERLMohair Skull Intarsia Sweater Knit Brown
$570.00
Available in:
SML
Levi's x PigalleX PIGALLE TOTE PIGALLE MALLARD BLUE
$105.00
Available in:
One size
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Fear & Loafing: Our Favorite Loafers
    • Style
  • After 10 Years of Glenn Martens, the Y/Project Story Is Still Unfolding
    • Culture
  • Doctor's Orders: Sandals to Slide Back Into the 90s With
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Glenn Martens: Work Hard, Play Hard
    • Culture
  • We Are but Cattle to the Fashion Cowboy's Lasso
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Even the Jordan 4 Gets a New Pair of Crisp Jeans
    • Sneakers
  • Highsnobiety & Marc Jacobs Kick Off NYFW With a 'Boom'
    • Style
  • Where Is Glenn Martens Going?
    • Style
  • Martine Rose, RUF, & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • Santa Maria Novella's New Perfume Is a Tall Drink of Water (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Beauty
  • This adidas Samba Is a Cozy Puffer Jacket for Your Feet
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now