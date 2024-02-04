Sign up to never miss a drop
Grammys Weekend With Highsnobiety: Polaroid Style

The 2024 Grammys is upon us, scheduled down on Sunday, February 4.

Music’s biggest night promises anticipated performances by SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, and Highsnobiety cover star Billie Eillish (plus a fresh batch of red carpet outfits). At the same time, the 2024 Grammys will see some of the year’s biggest artists take home those gilded gramophone trophies, where they’ll be stored in special closets or positioned just right in the background of their next Zoom call.

Nothing speaks a thousand words like a photo when celebrating such a memorable night. It’s why we spent our Grammys weekend in Los Angeles hanging out with and photographing some of Universal Music Group’s stylish stars ranging from Tierra Whack, Benee, and Olivia Dean to best new artist nominee Noah Kahan. And, as part of a commitment from UMG to fight the stigma around mental health, UMG is donating directly to The Mental Health Coalition.

Below, see the Polaroid captured by Morgan Maher this weekend in Los Angeles:

