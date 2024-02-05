Blue Ivy Crashed Her Parents' Night Out in Style

Jay-Z's viral 4-minute speech about the Grammys snubbing Beyoncé was great (and I couldn't agree more). But can we take a moment to acknowledge Miss Blue Ivy Carter?

The 12-year-old daughter to Jay-Z and Beyoncé joined her dad on stage while he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact award. Even during his big moment, Jay-Z recognized Blue Ivy's stardom, mentioning how his Grammys were once sippy cups for Blue and now, she's all grown up (and has own Grammys).

Indeed, Blue Ivy is all grown up, even more in platform boots.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The eldest Carter daughter continues to test the heights as a tween, dabbling in fun heeled footwear like Converse's De Luxe heels and, now her Grammys boots.

For the 2024 Grammy Awards, Blue Ivy donned a pair of white elevated boots by Larroude. Along with the tall shoes, she wore a beautiful custom off-white Vivienne Westwood gown. 'Twas perfection.

Her famous parent were also naturally fitted for the affair. Jay-Z wore in a Givenchy suit while Beyoncé channeled her Texas roots, the Louis Vuitton way (she wore fresh-off-the-runway Louis Vuitton by Pharrell Williams).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With the two greats in the building at the Grammys, Blue Ivy still was the star of the show. That's pretty much the case wherever she goes with Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Whether courtside at an NBA game or headlining the Renaissance tour (or even crashing date night at the Grammys), all eyes are almost always on the internet's favorite niece, Blue.

I mean, it's only right that we acknowledge Beyonce's manager every time, no?