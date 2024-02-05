Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Blue Ivy Crashed Her Parents' Night Out in Style

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Jay-Z's viral 4-minute speech about the Grammys snubbing Beyoncé was great (and I couldn't agree more). But can we take a moment to acknowledge Miss Blue Ivy Carter?

The 12-year-old daughter to Jay-Z and Beyoncé joined her dad on stage while he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact award. Even during his big moment, Jay-Z recognized Blue Ivy's stardom, mentioning how his Grammys were once sippy cups for Blue and now, she's all grown up (and has own Grammys).

Indeed, Blue Ivy is all grown up, even more in platform boots.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The eldest Carter daughter continues to test the heights as a tween, dabbling in fun heeled footwear like Converse's De Luxe heels and, now her Grammys boots.

For the 2024 Grammy Awards, Blue Ivy donned a pair of white elevated boots by Larroude. Along with the tall shoes, she wore a beautiful custom off-white Vivienne Westwood gown. 'Twas perfection.

Her famous parent were also naturally fitted for the affair. Jay-Z wore in a Givenchy suit while Beyoncé channeled her Texas roots, the Louis Vuitton way (she wore fresh-off-the-runway Louis Vuitton by Pharrell Williams).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With the two greats in the building at the Grammys, Blue Ivy still was the star of the show. That's pretty much the case wherever she goes with Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Whether courtside at an NBA game or headlining the Renaissance tour (or even crashing date night at the Grammys), all eyes are almost always on the internet's favorite niece, Blue.

I mean, it's only right that we acknowledge Beyonce's manager every time, no?

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
L003 2K24
Lacoste x Highsnobiety
$240
Image on Highsnobiety
Panayiotou Polo
Thames
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
La Casquette
Jacquemus
$145
We Recommend
  • best-black-owned-brands
    21 Black-Owned Brands to Shop in 2024
    • Style
  • Auralee FW24
    Normcore's Influence is Still Alive and Well in 2024
    • Style
  • fake supreme
    How to Spot Fake Supreme in 2024
    • Style
  • cartier crash gold watch
    So, this Cartier Watch Might Set You Back $1.6 Million
    • Style
  • adidas matching sets
    Nobody Does Matching Sets Like adidas
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    22 Songs That Are a Reminder of Why Jay-Z is The G.O.A.T
    • Culture
  • Timberland +81 3's SS24 collection lookbook
    Timberland Went Full ALD (& It Works)
    • Style
  • blue ivy grammys 2024 outfit
    Blue Ivy Crashed Her Parents' Night Out in Style
    • Style
  • Reigning Champ's $50,000 basketball arcade game, made of natural hardwood & including a white basketball
    The Classic Basketball Arcade Game Got a Stylish $50,000 Upgrade
    • Design
  • sasha obama collina strada nyc outfit
    Where There's Sasha Obama, There's a Great Sasha Obama 'Fit
    • Style
  • Justin Timberlake best songs
    The Best 20 Justin Timberlake Songs Ever (so far)
    • Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024