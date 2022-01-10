Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Graphpaper & Mizuno's Wave Prophecy X is a Wearable Wassily Chair

Written by Sam Cole
Mizuno
1 / 3

Brand: Graphpaper x Mizuno

Model: Wave Prophecy X

Release Date:

Price: ¥35,200 (approx. $305)

Buy: Online via Graphpaper

Editor's Notes: Throughout the years, we've seen sneakers inspired by pretty much anything you can imagine. adidas has toyed with LEGO (Nike too, if you remember those Bionicle classics), END. has taken inspiration from several food dishes alongside Saucony and New Balance before Reebok made footwear as collectible as furniture with Eames in 2021. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Reebok's efforts with Eames, which is an ongoing collaboration set to spawn several more releases in the coming month, went the extra in showcasing the possibilities for inspired collaborations – lengths that lend themselves to Mizuno for Graphpaper. 

Mizuno's popular Wave Prophecy has been the silhouette of choice for many a collaboration, including White Mountaineering, and a Hajime Sorayama two-piece, once again taking center stage for an artistic rendition alongside Graphpaper. 

The collaboration, which marks the second team-up from the pair, reimagines the Wave Propechy X as a homage to Marcel Breuer's iconic Wassily Longue Chair.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This iconic piece of furniture lent itself as inspiration to Graphpaper's Fall/Winter 2021 collection, making the creation of the sneaker a natural finishing touch. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For the upper, a combination of lightweight ripstop and suede leather comes dressed in black, providing a heavy contrast to the metallic-like silver resin sole, mimicking the aesthetic of the Wassily Chair.

Much like the Reebok x Eames Club C collection, the shoe offers a well-executed example of inspired design.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Image on Highsnobiety
SalomonXT-Wings 2 Advanced
$112
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
ASICSUB2-S Gel-1130 Deep Mars/Graphite Grey
$115.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
HOKA x Engineered GarmentsBondi L Black Cow Hair
$255.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • SVD is Bringing adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria to Madrid
  • The Next Great Doubled-up sacai Nike Shoe Is a Wild Crossover Sneaker
  • Kiko Kostadinov's New ASICS Remix Workwear With Whimsy
  • Soul Rebel: Bob Marley's Underrated Fashion Style
  • adidas x Toy Story Shouldn’t Go This Hard
What To Read Next
  • Bathed in Glitter, adidas’ Samba Sneaker Still Shines
  • Jack Harlow Made a Slick New Balance Soccer Sneaker
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now