Graphpaper & Mizuno's Wave Prophecy X is a Wearable Wassily Chair

Brand: Graphpaper x Mizuno

Model: Wave Prophecy X

Release Date:

Price: ¥35,200 (approx. $305)

Buy: Online via Graphpaper

Editor's Notes: Throughout the years, we've seen sneakers inspired by pretty much anything you can imagine. adidas has toyed with LEGO (Nike too, if you remember those Bionicle classics), END. has taken inspiration from several food dishes alongside Saucony and New Balance before Reebok made footwear as collectible as furniture with Eames in 2021.

Reebok's efforts with Eames, which is an ongoing collaboration set to spawn several more releases in the coming month, went the extra in showcasing the possibilities for inspired collaborations – lengths that lend themselves to Mizuno for Graphpaper.

Mizuno's popular Wave Prophecy has been the silhouette of choice for many a collaboration, including White Mountaineering, and a Hajime Sorayama two-piece, once again taking center stage for an artistic rendition alongside Graphpaper.

The collaboration, which marks the second team-up from the pair, reimagines the Wave Propechy X as a homage to Marcel Breuer's iconic Wassily Longue Chair.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This iconic piece of furniture lent itself as inspiration to Graphpaper's Fall/Winter 2021 collection, making the creation of the sneaker a natural finishing touch.

For the upper, a combination of lightweight ripstop and suede leather comes dressed in black, providing a heavy contrast to the metallic-like silver resin sole, mimicking the aesthetic of the Wassily Chair.

Much like the Reebok x Eames Club C collection, the shoe offers a well-executed example of inspired design.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.