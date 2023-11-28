Sign up to never miss a drop
Greta Gerwig’s Croissant Belt Is Metallically Delicious

Words By Karen Fratti

There are many reasons to be thankful that the SAG-AFTRA strike has come to an end and one of them, perhaps selfishly, is that actors and film industry insiders are once again able to flex on red carpets. At the 2023 Gotham Awards, for instance, no one came to play, especially Greta Gerwig, who arrived in a Spring/Summer 2024 Brandon Maxwell dress, complete with a croissant-shaped silver wrap belt. 

Gerwig graced the red carpet in a white layered top over a cream-colored dress and oversized cream blazer. What literally, and figuratively, cinched the look was a seat-belty wrap situation that looked like a silver croissant when tied up in its final form. Who knew that a pastry could exude glamour?

The Barbie writer and director almost looked out of place next to her husband and Barbie co-writer, Noah Baumbach, who was dressed in a ho-hum suit and checkered shirt that could have been off the rack at Brooks Brothers. Not that there’s anything wrong with that but how can it compare to a silver pastry? 

Gerwig, styled by veteran stylist Karla Welch, made her little croissant belt look regal, with her black clutch and slicked-back hair, more like something you could wear to tea with Kate Middleton. The belt also comes in gold — on the runway it was styled around the shoulder and as hardware on bags, so you can choose your fashionable baked goods adventure here. 

While Gerwig might have looked fancier than her husband, she and Barbie actress Margot Robbie made a more complementary pair.

Gerwig and Robbie took the stage together looking like little salt and pepper shakers or, even better, a black and white cookie: Gerwig was wrapped in cream (and my new favorite belt), while Robbie donned a Prada dress, complete with a sheer cape tied in a big bow around her neck.

Together, they looked matchy-matchy but great, 'cuz fashion-forwarded minds think alike, right? Must’ve had bakeshops on the brain. 

  • Image on Highsnobiety
