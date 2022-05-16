You’ve Been Cordially Invited to (Stream) Gucci’s Cruise 2023 Show

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.

Following a buzzy Fall/Winter 2022 show complete with a game-changing Gucci x adidas collab — now available to view via its lookbook — Gucci is switching gears from "Exquisite Gucci" to "Cosmogonie Gucci" with its upcoming runway presentation.

Alessandro Michele will be presenting Gucci's Cruise 2023 collection, titled "Cosmogonie," live at Italy's Castel del Monte, a medieval castle commissioned by Emperor Frederick II celebrated for its strategically and uniquely-designed layout.

When it comes to Cosmogonie Gucci, the Italian brand leaves us with one hint, "the story of creation" — precisely what the study of cosmogony is all about.

It looks like Michele already hit the nail for his overarching metaphor by choosing a location full of astral nods, and the show hasn't even happened yet.

The Castel del Monte's design reportedly offers a unique light and shadow show during particular celestial events like solstice and equinox. Then, the fortress' eight pillars add to the astrological feels, reminding you of the moon's eight phases.

It's no wonder Gucci's Cruise 2022 invites showcased the moon phases, emphasizing the spectacle's date, May 16, with a full moon. And Gucci wasn't just being cheeky; May 16 is the actual next full moon day.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As for the collection itself, Gucci Cruise 2023 is just mysterious as its cosmological theme and the universe itself.

I can help but wonder: Will there be moon handbags? More Gucci x adidas? New starry jelly sandals?

Don't worry. The stars will soon align for Gucci Cosmogonie at the brand's Cruise 2023 show on May 16 at 8PM CEST (2PM EST) through Gucci's live stream on YouTube — aka the best seat in the house where you won't be eye-judged in your non-designer sweats.