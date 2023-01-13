Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

For FW23, Gucci's Loafer Is a Symbol of Stability

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
gucci-fw23-show (3)
Gucci
1 / 4

In turbulent times, people tend to cling to what they know. So color me unsurprised that Gucci's Fall/Winter 2023 collection, its first since creative director Alessandro Michele departed the house, is filled with new iterations of the house's signature shoe.

Topped with a gilded horsebit, the Gucci loafer and its backless slipper counterpart were the spiritual anchor of the FW23 Gucci collection, which looked backwards to look forward.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Throughout, looks blended disparate Gucci eras, from colorful '80s sportswear to the sexified motorcycle leather of early-aughts Tom Ford, all made whole with Gucci's monogram.

gucci-fall-winter-2023 (48)
Gucci
1 / 48

Even the branding was a throwback: vintage-wash, raw-hemmed denim jeans were patterned with a Gucci logo sourced from the early '50s, when Gucci opened its first New York boutique.

As the luxury label's in-house design team — whose members range from recent recruits to artisans who've been with Gucci for years, according to the house itself — trace back through the many eras of Gucci, the Gucci loafer kept returning in different forms.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

There it was in green suede; here it goes in earthy corduroy; there's one in classic Gucci monogram.

Gucci showed many more go-go boots and even some horsebit-free loafers than it did classic iterations, but the icon was still very much present.

Gucci
1 / 6

It even informed some new season accessories, horsebit bracelets flashing on the wrist of models.

They mirrored the dull glint of Tom Ford's piston lock, which was used for some of the new and reiterated bags — rarely has the Jackie bag ever been blown-up this big.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But it's the loafer that makes all the difference. Its present in the Gucci collection is that of a stabilizing force.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Literally, because it's a hardy shoe, but also in the looser sense that the loafer is a physical representation of Gucci's heritage, a worthy well to drink from as the house takes a few well-shod steps into the future.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Patta x Tommy HilfigerRugby Shirt Mid Grey Heather
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceBB550SLB Rain Cloud
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Carhartt WIPDouble Knee Pant Brown
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Why Is Everyone So Upset About Demna Taking Over Gucci?
  • Will Demna Save Gucci?
  • At Coperni FW25, Fortnite-Playing Gamers Steal the Show
  • At Gucci, No Creative Director But Many Fun Ways to Hold Bags
  • After Two Years, Sabato De Sarno & Gucci Part Ways
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now