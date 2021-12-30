For His First Birthday, Gucci Mane's Son Received $100k+ Patek Philippe

Do you remember what you got for your first birthday? Probably not and, even if you do, I bet it wasn't half as opulent as the Patek Philippe gifted to Gucci Mane's son, Ice.

Born on December 23, 2020, the one-year-old Ice enjoyed a Cocomelon-themed birthday party wearing a 28mm Patek Nautilus "Baby Chandelier," custom chain, and a full Gucci playsuit, down to the socks.

Prices for the "Baby Chandelier" aren't readily available — especially since the tiny timepiece was gifted — but given that Patek's "Diamond Chandelier" is apparently worth about $120k on the secondhand market, I'd say it's fair to assume that Ice was iced out in a watch worth about as much.

This is nothing new for Ice; parents Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis keep their son fitted in Gucci (naturally), tiny Tod's driving shoes, and 1017 chains, referencing the record label his father founded.

Back to the watch: it uses the ample empty space on the Nautilus 5711's face to show off hundreds of baguette diamonds. Meanwhile, the bevels are fitted with 18k white gold in case the precious gems weren't enough.

According to Raymond Lee Jewelers, creating a "chandelier," "fully flooded," or "bust down" watch like this can take up to six months to complete.

So, if this watch was indeed a custom order for Ice (it was apparently a gift from Pristine Jewelers), it would've been months in the making.

Though the Patek could've been a freebie, Gucci Mane is still very generous with his funds: the rapper likes to lavish his family with the finer things.

And, as a certified Friend of Gucci, it's not unlikely that Mr. Mane doesn't get some gifted pieces here and there.

What to make of it all? Well, the rich don't get less rich, lemme tell ya!

But, really, it's just one of those wild uber-rich tales, the kinda stuff that always crops up around the holidays. No use in protesting the whims of the wealthy, of course, just observe and move on.

Perhaps the reaction one should have to this kinda opulence is the one that Kim Kardashian had when her mother gifted the entire clan new cars for Christmas: "How cool!"