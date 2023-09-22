There's No Raining on Sabato De Sarno's Gucci Parade

Rain or shine, the Gucci show must go on — and it did. After changing the venue from outdoor to indoor due to Milan's inclement weather, Sabato De Sarno's debut Gucci collection is finally here.

At the top of the year, Gucci announced De Sarno as its new creative director following the shocking departure of Alessandro Michele, who occupied the role for the last seven years.

Titled "Ancora," De Sarno describes his debut Gucci collection as a "story of everything, again, but this time expressed through joy."

In a pre-show note, you'll also catch words like "richness," "red," "Getty images of cool people of all ages," and "shiny" — all of which certainly represent Gucci's latest.

Inside Gucci's dark venue, a lit square catwalk gave way to a parade of towering platform shoes, mini lace-trim slip dresses, buttery leather outerwear (some with the bags to match), tiny tailored shorts, sleek playsuits, and lots of cherry red.

De Sarno's collection naturally offered some of that Gucci magic, courtesy of sparkly dresses, glimmering bags, and teeny-tiny shimmery tops that reminded of us of Miu Miu (recall: De Sarno hails from its big sister Prada).

Equally as shiny was Gucci's Spring/Summer 2024 front row, which sat stars like Julia Roberts, our Ken-ergetic Ryan Gosling, Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, NewJeans' Hanni, and Halle Bailey, to name a few.

Quiet, sleek, and luxe. Welcome to De Sarno's Gucci era, folks.