H. Moser & Cie. And Studio Underd0g’s New Watches Are All about Passion (Fruit)

If the watchmaker H. Moser & Cie. is not on your radar, they should be. The Swiss brand has mastered the art of minimalist watch design with traditional means of haute horologie and a slight bit of playful rebellion.

What this all means is the Swiss brand knows how to keep things impressive and designingly picturesque for the occasional WatchTok wrist roll.

See Exhibit A. Today's H. Moser & Cie. and Studio Underd0g collaborative watches may have just dropped one of my favorite watch dials of the year. But I am getting ahead of myself.

Watch artisans also known for injecting some very much-needed cheekiness into the watch world, the Studio Underd0g partnership has led to the creation of two watches: The Endeavour Perpetual Calendar Passion Fruit by H. Moser & Cie. and the 03SERIES Passi0n Fruit by Studio Underd0g.

This is not your standard collab, where two entities put their design languages in a blender, feed us the residuals, and call it a day.

We get two distinct watches on opposite ends of the spectrum, united by a single theme (passion...fruit), with each watch designed to reflect the respective brands' own individual values.

The Moser watch is another entry into the super minimalistic Endeavour Perpetual Calendar line. The timepiece comes with a tropical sunburst dial complete Maracuja "Grand Feu" enamel dial on an 18-carat yellow gold base with a hammered texture.

Meanwhile, the 03SERIES Passi0n Fruit by Studio Underd0g stays on theme with a dial just as flavorful and colorful, including a coarse Dégradé Amber and Royal Purple multilayer dial.

Both watches don't feature a logo but include a drop of green on their face. According to the brands, the green represents "the seed of passion that flourishes within every watch enthusiast, a subtle yet powerful nod to the legacy of innovation and creativity."

Nonetheless, I suspect, like any good passion fruit cocktail or passion fruit gelato, a touch of the green mint or basil always adds the right amount of depth to the presentation (and flavor).

The movement equipped in the Endeavour Perpetual Calendar is the HMC 800 perpetual calendar with a power reserve minimum of an impressive seven days, 32 jewels, and an hourly frequency rating of 18,000 vibrations.

The Studio Underd0g 03SERIES Passi0n Fruit features a Swiss-made mono-pusher chronograph caliber, the hand-winding Sellita SW510 M.

Each watch houses its respective movements in stainless steel cases, though I would love to see these in white gold.

Limited to only 100 sets, the watches have to be bought together with the duo retailing for $64,900.

This isn't Studio Underd0g's first venture into fruit-themed watches, creating the super viral and highly adored Watermel0n watch, a watch that put the studio on the map for its refreshingly fun perspective on watchmaking.

I thoroughly enjoyed what the two brands did here and can see why it's the talk of the town of Geneva Watch days. Collabs, both in fashion and in the watch world, can feel forced and contrived.

H. Moser & Cie. And Studio Underd0g flipped the equation and separated it, creating two watches that are easy to work into any weekly rotation with dial work that even the most rigid watchmaker has to admit is dope.

I am just hoping H. Moser & Cie puts in a variant Maracuja dial in a Streamliner someday....

Until then, H. Moser & Cie. and Studio Underd0g's new watches are top candidates for my summer 2025 watch collection.

