Chicness Is Afoot at Haider Ackermann's Tom Ford Era

Congratulations are in order for Haider Ackermann, who has just been announced as the new creative director of Tom Ford.

"It is with tremendous pride that I will seek to honor the legacy of Tom Ford, a man I have long admired and have the utmost respect for," Ackermann said in a statement posted on the official Tom Ford Instagram account.

The appointment comes after Peter Hawkings abruptly stepped down as Tom Ford’s creative director in July — less than a year after taking over the role from Tom Ford himself.

Reactions to Ackermann's appointment have largely been positive. "We’re about to witness pure magic," one X user said of the news.

Fashion writer Rachel Tashjian described the development as “good news for creativity in fashion”

Perhaps most excited for the new appointment, though, is Tom Ford himself, who expressed great admiration for, well, just about everything Ackermann does. "I find both his womenswear and menswear equally compelling. He is an incredible colorist, his tailoring is sharp, and above all, he is modern," he said in a statement.

Ford isn’t the only one fond of Ackermann's distinctive tailoring and approachable yet avant-garde design style, which has made him a celebrity style favorite. (Hey Timothée!)

Back in May, Ackermann was named the first-ever creative director of Canada Goose (his appointment at Tom Ford seems to be striking a brighter chord with fans.) And in 2010, the late Karl Lagerfeld described Ackermann as his ideal successor at Chanel.

That doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon, but Ackermann's appointment does come among many other rumblings and shake-ups in the creative director space, including unconfirmed (but incessant) whispers that Simone Porte Jacquemus might be joining Chanel.

In any case, Ackermann's expertise in cutting-edge designs fused with the Tom Ford brand's legacy is a breath of extremely well-tailored air in the fashion space.

Those already beside themselves with anticipation won't be kept in suspense too long. Ackermann's first show as the creative director of Tom Ford will take place during Paris Fashion Week 2025.