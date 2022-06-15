Hailey Bieber's New Beauty Brand Is the White Tank Top of Skincare
Another day, another celebrity beauty brand. Today, we've got Rhode by Hailey Bieber, a line of skincare essentials co-signed by the model.
In line with Bieber's stripped-back beauty ethos (flawless skin, a groomed brow, and blush is typically what she's photographed sporting), Rhode launched with just five products: a glossy lip treatment in three "flavors," a moisturizing serum, and a richer, barrier-restoring cream.
Formulated with the help of cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson and dermatologist Dhaval Bhanusali, the entire range is priced under $30 — quite a feat, according to the labs Beiber and her team worked with.
"When we were developing the formulas, the labs said they were $100 formulas, but that’s exactly what we’re trying not to do," she told WWD. "Expensive skin care formulas should be accessible."
While the prospect of yet another celebrity-backed beauty brand might make some groan, Rhode has positioned itself uniquely.
Tightly curated and packaged in easy-going, minimalist tubes, the collection exudes Bieber's own effortlessly chic style. In fact, Rhode's website reads "Welcome to your SKINCARE closet," copy that presents an intriguing idea: our medicine cabinets are just like our wardrobes.
Consider Rhode the beauty equivalent of a foundational wardrobe. Just like your favorite white tank top or pair of mom jeans, Bieber's serum and cream are products that you'll return to day after day — and pair with the rest of your beauty "closet."