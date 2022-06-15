Hailey Bieber's New Beauty Brand Is the White Tank Top of Skincare

Another day, another celebrity beauty brand. Today, we've got Rhode by Hailey Bieber, a line of skincare essentials co-signed by the model.

In line with Bieber's stripped-back beauty ethos (flawless skin, a groomed brow, and blush is typically what she's photographed sporting), Rhode launched with just five products: a glossy lip treatment in three "flavors," a moisturizing serum, and a richer, barrier-restoring cream.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Formulated with the help of cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson and dermatologist Dhaval Bhanusali, the entire range is priced under $30 — quite a feat, according to the labs Beiber and her team worked with.

"When we were developing the formulas, the labs said they were $100 formulas, but that’s exactly what we’re trying not to do," she told WWD. "Expensive skin care formulas should be accessible."

While the prospect of yet another celebrity-backed beauty brand might make some groan, Rhode has positioned itself uniquely.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Tightly curated and packaged in easy-going, minimalist tubes, the collection exudes Bieber's own effortlessly chic style. In fact, Rhode's website reads "Welcome to your SKINCARE closet," copy that presents an intriguing idea: our medicine cabinets are just like our wardrobes.

Consider Rhode the beauty equivalent of a foundational wardrobe. Just like your favorite white tank top or pair of mom jeans, Bieber's serum and cream are products that you'll return to day after day — and pair with the rest of your beauty "closet."