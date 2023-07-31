Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Jaden Smith's Luxe Luggage Label Is All About Sustainable Travel

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Harper Collective, the visionary lifestyle luggage brand co-founded by Jaden Smith, is officially here.

The luxury label, which is bidding to help birth a new era of sustainable travel, has dedicated five years to perfecting its production process and is now finally ready to share its luxe and sustainably-crafted luggage with the world.

Built with a blend of 70 percent recycled ocean plastic and post-consumer plastic, Harper Collective’s product is transforming waste into valuable treasures and, in turn, pioneering the charge towards a greener, more responsible travel industry.

"Our vision was to offer a luxury product made from sustainable materials, and it fills us with excitement to witness this vision come to life," explained once Highsnobiety FRONTPAGER, Smith.

"We hope to inspire other companies to follow suit and adopt sustainable practices throughout their supply chains, as we are proud to maintain complete transparency on our own."

Smith and its co-founder, Sebastian Manes, have set out to realize their dream of creating a luxury product crafted from reclaimed materials, a process they call “turning trash into treasure.”

Sustainability is, of course, the driving force behind the future of global production and Harper Collective aspires to lead the way in this transformative category, in the world of luggage anyway.

Harper Collective is not only sustainably made, but it’s durable and functional too, and embodies an essence of luxury and sophistication in its design.

All that, on top of looking the business, shows that style and sustainability can harmoniously coexist — and Harper Collective is proof.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Angus Cloud Has Died

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Next on KITH's World Tour: Toronto, Canada

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Nike's Spookiest Forces Yet Are Part Cold-Blooded, All Creepy

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Louis Vuitton $4,000 "Plastic" Bag Wears a Normal Bag as Camouflage

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Robert Pattinson Shorts Report: Less Huge, Still Big

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    adidas' Second YEEZY Sale Has a Release Date

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023