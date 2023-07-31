Jaden Smith's Luxe Luggage Label Is All About Sustainable Travel

Harper Collective, the visionary lifestyle luggage brand co-founded by Jaden Smith, is officially here.

The luxury label, which is bidding to help birth a new era of sustainable travel, has dedicated five years to perfecting its production process and is now finally ready to share its luxe and sustainably-crafted luggage with the world.

Built with a blend of 70 percent recycled ocean plastic and post-consumer plastic, Harper Collective’s product is transforming waste into valuable treasures and, in turn, pioneering the charge towards a greener, more responsible travel industry.

"Our vision was to offer a luxury product made from sustainable materials, and it fills us with excitement to witness this vision come to life," explained once Highsnobiety FRONTPAGER, Smith.

"We hope to inspire other companies to follow suit and adopt sustainable practices throughout their supply chains, as we are proud to maintain complete transparency on our own."

Smith and its co-founder, Sebastian Manes, have set out to realize their dream of creating a luxury product crafted from reclaimed materials, a process they call “turning trash into treasure.”

Sustainability is, of course, the driving force behind the future of global production and Harper Collective aspires to lead the way in this transformative category, in the world of luggage anyway.

Harper Collective is not only sustainably made, but it’s durable and functional too, and embodies an essence of luxury and sophistication in its design.

All that, on top of looking the business, shows that style and sustainability can harmoniously coexist — and Harper Collective is proof.