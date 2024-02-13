Sign up to never miss a drop
This Sale Has 60% off Helmut Lang, Off-White™ & More

Words By Alek Rose

Founded in 1831, Harvey Nichols is one of London’s — and the world’s — best-known and most-loved department stores. It’s earned its stripes over almost two centuries by always remaining at the forefront of what’s happening. From classic, luxury labels like Gucci and Balenciaga to modern-day giants like Carhartt WIP and Palm angels, Harvey Nichols’ brand list is extensive, to say the least. That’s why this store is the go-to shopping destination for all ages and styles.

The prospect of shopping at Harvey Nichols is all the more appealing right now as the retailer's sale is offering up to 60 percent off thousands of items. That means prices have dropped on Advisory Board Crystals, Helmut Lang, Norse Projects, and more. This is the perfect opportunity to add a standout piece or three to your wardrobe.

Shop the Harvey Nichols sale

The details

What: 60 percent off When: For a limited time Code: No code needed, just click here to shop the sale

