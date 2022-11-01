Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Would You Still Love Heidi Klum If She Was a Worm?

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Heidi Klum's 2022 Halloween costume took TikTok's favorite question to the next level. Instead of asking her partner if he would still love her if she was a worm, the supermodel simply transformed into the wriggly invertebrate.

Klum's husband answered the viral question with a definitive yes! Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz accompanied his worm-outfitted wife to her annual Halloween bash as a fisherman (cute).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Known for her elaborate Halloween parties and equally elaborate costumes, Klum is the reigning queen of spooky season. Never one to shy away from head-to-toe special effects makeup, the former Project Runway host has celebrated as Fiona from Shrek, a flesh-eating alien, and a human body without skin.

Still, Klum's worm tops the charts as her most impressive costume yet.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As the model's behind-the-scenes Instagram videos reveal, she donned a custom-made, full body worm suit that was painted to mimic the dirt-dwelling creature's pinkish-brown hue. Somehow, the masters behind Klum's costume even made her look slimy and wet.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As one of the world's most famous Victoria's Secret models, Klum is (obviously) known for her looks. I have to respect the fact that she's not afraid to get downright ugly for Halloween — sexy nurse costumes, be damned.

This year, celebrities upped the ante with next-level costumes, from Lizzo's Marge Simpson to Diddy's Joker. Klum's giant, mucous-y worm sets a sky-high bar for the rich and famous to top. And the race to Halloween 2023 starts... now!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Disney Fantasia x HighsnobietyAlpaca Scarf Eggshell

This item is temporarily unavailable in your region due to US tariffs impact.

Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGel-1130 Oyster Grey Pure Silver
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carne BollenteDancing Queens Longsleeve Beige
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • How the Hedi Boys Outgrew Hedi Slimane
  • When It Comes to Collabs, G-SHOCK Is Still “UNDEFEATED”
  • adidas Skateboarding Is Still One of the Coolest Things the Brand Has Ever Done
  • Report: Flat Shoes Are Still Hot. But the Old Ones Are Not
  • Nike's "Rookie" Jordan 1 Sneaker Is Shorter Now (& Still Clean)
What To Read Next
  • Jack Harlow's Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Super Slick Soccer Shoe
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now