NIGO’s KENZO x ASICS Collab Is a Work of Art

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Let’s not beat around the bush here: KENZO’s NIGO-designed ASICS sneakers slap.

The collaboration, which is the first between KENZO and ASICS, sees the former take on the latter’s GEL-Kayano 20, a sneaker first released back in 2013 as a cushioned running silhouette.

Originally designed as a shoe equipped for long distance runners, the GEL-Kayano 20 is both breathable and resilient and, thanks to ASICS’ proprietary GEL technology underfoot, it’s dead comfortable too.

Now, thanks to KENZO creative director NIGO, the ASICS GEL-Kayano 20 is returning for 2024 in three nostalgic colorways: Glacier Grey, Multi White, and Digital Aqua Black.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Design-wise, two of the three sneakers feature a functional wrap-around cage, inspired by KENZO’s tiger graphics, and faux-fur paneling.

The epochal ASICS motif appears on the right tongue of the pair with the KENZO logo taking up the same position on the left.

ASICS has already been busy when it comes to collaborations in 2024, despite the year being less than one-month old.

1 / 3
ASICS

C.P. Company, BEAMS, and Doublet are just three of a number of brands to have teamed up with ASICS already this year, the latter of which was presented on the final day of Paris Fashion Week.

None of these, though, have NIGO at the helm like KENZO x ASICS does. And that alone already puts this collaboration above the rest, no doubt.

