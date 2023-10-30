Sign up to never miss a drop
The Biebers Went as Total Opposites for Halloween

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Justin and Hailey Bieber have made a habit of dressing like total opposites even on normal days, so you know that their Halloween costumes are gonna be entirely unrelated. Look, last time, Hailey was a Versace vampire while Justin wore... a Cookie Monster onesie, so surely this year's outfits are gonna be better aligned?

Not so much. For Halloween 2023, Hailey Bieber dressed as some sort of saucy, Matrix-esque leather vixen while Justin wore... a giraffe onesie. Folks, he done did it again.

The amazing contrast between Hailey's provocatively shiny, tight outfit and Justin's slapped-together pajama costume — nice shoes, though — is perhaps the best example of the couple's riotiously dissimilar looks in recent memory.

Sure, there was the time that Hailey got all put-together to promote her beauty line while Justin slouched around in sweats but recently, the Biebers have dressed at least fairly complementary. Halloween is where the couple's outfit streat ends. Halloween Ends, if you will.

To be fair, Justin and Hailey wear so many Halloween costumes that they might just get a pass for this leather vs. giraffe situation.

Hailey recently went out solo on Halloweekend 2023 with a rather impressive cosplay of the barely-there outfit Carmen Electra wore in the original Scary Movie, which is a high-water mark in a resume full of high-water mark Halloween costumes.

The night prior, Mr. Bieber himself actually managed to twin with his wife when Justin and Hailey went out as Pebbles and Bam-Bam, The Flintstones' kids.

This is the second high-profile Flintstones family costume I can recall from recent years, actually. Interesting that The Flintstones is far more popular with famous folks than, say, The Jetsons, but it also allows for innately easier costumes so I kinda get it.

That's merely the tip of the Justin and Hailey iceberg, as Hailey's leather + balaclava outfit is her fourth outfit of Halloween 2023 thus far, and the actual holiday isn't even here yet.

That gives Justin at least one more day to do better than off-the-rack giraffe onesie pajamas. You know, if he feels like it.

At least the Biebers managed to match their sunglasses this time: even their eyewear has clashed on occasion so credit where it's due.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
