Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Summers in Norway Ain't Warm But HH-118389225 Is Prepared

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
helly-hansen-hh-118389225-221-ss22-collection (8)
Helly Hansen
1 / 5

Helly Hansen's cutting-edge HH-118389225 sub-label may not have a catchy name but who needs it with gear this good? "Capsule 221" (Spring/Summer 2022, for us laymen) comprises a cohesive range of hardy weather-fighting gear designed to combat the chill of a Norwegian summer, realized in hues inspired by the country's stunning natural landscape.

Over 140 years old, Helly Hansen is one of Norway's oldest companies but HH-118389225 is strikingly contemporary. Taking cues from mainline HH's “ÆGIR” line and the mountain ranges that dot Northwestern Norway.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Thus, Capsule 221 is designed for a very brisk definition of summer, with loads of three-layer shell jackets fitted with taped seams, interchangeable modular hoods, and removable layers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"The starting point for the 221 collection was developing the role the Ægir offshore collection plays within the HH-118389225 ecosystem," HH-118389225 design director Dorte Vedal said. "HH-118389225 operates outside the norm of Helly Hansen’s inline products. And we can fully explore this freedom through color, print and shape."

"It is a place for us to explore, experiment and develop with one foot in a fashion universe and the other in the outdoors, whilst ensuring we remain true to the brand’s core principles."

The lynchpin of HH-118389225's new line is the HH ARC 3L Modular Coat, a transforming piece of outerwear that can be worn three different ways.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Helly Hansen
1 / 6

This bad boy is fitted with a removable gilet and panels, the former of which is infused with the Helly Hansen H2Flow "temperature regulation system," which basically refers its ability to store warm air for insulation or release the warmth via ventilation zippers.

Smocks, jackets, shirts, pants, and shorts are all fitted with windproof textiles and those same waterproof vent zippers that allow for easy acclimation to the climate, all executed in pale pastels and versatile neutrals that make for easy mix 'n match styling.

Helly Hansen
1 / 4

"The connection with Norway’s rugged yet startling beauty cannot be underemphasized, as this is the land that has formed and shaped the Helly Hansen brand over the last 145 years," artistic director Graeme Gaughan explained.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"The dusty lilac tones within the range were actually inspired by the sedimentary rocks that lie below the surface of glacier lakes most of the year, and which are exposed as the water retreats in the winter. The purity of the water leaves an alien pink shimmer to the rocks for short periods of time until the ice melts and consumes them again in the summer."

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
New BalanceConversations Amongst Us Hoodie Aspen Yellow
$85.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceConversations Amongst Us Brand T-Shirt Black
$40.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Ferrari Drops High-Octane Charles Leclerc Capsule Collection
  • Cannes Is Warm but Blacked-Out Calvin Klein Is Hot
  • These Ain't Your Average Check Shorts — They're Literally Bigger & Better
  • Kim Jones' Final Dior Collection Is a Career-Defining Parting Gift
  • The 10 Best New Collections for Spring — and How to Wear Them
What To Read Next
  • Jack Harlow's Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Super Slick Soccer Shoe
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now