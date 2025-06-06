Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers
hender scheme
Hender Scheme, the Japanese brand best known overseas for its all-leather remakes of classic sneakers, is still at the top of its game. Proof lies in its luxe veg-tanned leather take on the adidas Kaiser 5 football sneaker.

This is not an adidas Samba, that's for sure, but it is an indoor terrace shoe indicative of both adidas' design brilliance and Hender Scheme's artful footwear.

Hender Scheme has remade the retro adidas shoe, more likely to be worn by referees than players, as an all-leather non-sneaker bench-made like a proper dress shoe.

Note that all Hender Scheme HOMAGE shoes, which include its take on the Jordan 4 and Vans skate silhouettes, look like sneakers but are actually hand-stitched and hammered into a leather sole that's nowhere near as cushioned (or as short-lived) as their inspirations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's also worth pointing out that the adidas Kaiser 5 shoe might not be the exact inspiration for Hender Scheme's latest leather masterpiece but its fold-over tongue and inimitable toebox stitching do match up nicely.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Can't really clarify your reference point when it's not an official collaboration.

However, far be it for Hender Scheme to refrain from collabs: It recently partnered with both G-SHOCK and Timberland and previously even worked with adidas on some souped-up Superstars.

But Hender Scheme is also much more than mere imitation. Its far-ranging collections include ingenious in-line shoes and an ample selection of luxe leather home goods that include trays, cups, beakers, and even eyewear cords.

Nothing quite as sporty as its adidas football-ish shoes, mind you, but close enough.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
