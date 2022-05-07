Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Please, Do Not Thrash Hermès' $23k Skateboard Bag

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If Tony Hawk designed a luxury handbag, it might look a little like Hermès' Bolide Skate 65, an exquisite leather bag fitted with a skateboard as its base. Well, it's not actually a skateboard and you definitely don't wanna thrash it.

We first beheld Hermès' beautiful new bag on the Spring/Summer 2022 runway, where its hidden feature was only revealed by the models as they turned and walked past the photographers.

The base of this Hermès bag is the classic Bolide, an essential carry-on for well-heeled travelers. Typical Bolide sizes range from the mini 27 to the XL 45, the latter of which ends up being about the size of a weekender.

Highsnobiety
1 / 6
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As the number in its name suggests, Hermès' Bolide Skate 65 is a very large case, more than capable of fitting everything one would ever want for a brief trip. Hell, careful packers could likely fit a week's worth of essentials inside.

But the Bolide Skate 65's main feature is clearly the skateboard-inspired base, which is a bit smaller than an actual skateboard and made not of wood but of supple leather layered over a sturdy aluminum plate and stitched directly to the upper.

Highsnobiety
1 / 3

Also unlike an actual skateboard, the Hermès Bolide Skate 65's curved base sports a paintjob that matches Hermès' SS22 street art-inspired silk scarves. Beneath, four Hermès-branded lugs recall skateboard wheels.

Inside the lush, grained leather compartment, four rigid canvas pockets and dustbags for storing the matching clochette, which hides the keys necessary to unlock the accompanying lock that's used for securing the Riri pull to the metal loop stitched to one side of the zipper.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
1 / 3

Currently available at select Hermès stores for $22,900 apiece — ask your local sales associate! — the Bolide Skate 65 feels as meaty as it looks.

This is not a bag designed to be a daily driver: it's intended to tote substantial cargo (if you can even bear to load up your sumptuous $23k bag, of course).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

As such, the aluminum plate in its base ensures incredible sturdiness but also imposing weight.

The Bolide Skate 65 still feels beautifully balanced in-hand, though, and its mass only adds to the sense of opulence — luxe materials ought to feel substantial, no? Plus, the bag's straps are large enough for it to be comfortably carried over one's shoulder.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
1 / 3

Even then, only when it's slung across one's back can one even just barely glimpse the skateboard-inspired base that gives the Bolide Skate 65 its name.

Highsnobiety
1 / 3

And that's the point. This is no cheap grab at aping "streetwear" style but an example of Hermès filtering pop culture touchstones through its often-imitated-but-never-replicated mastery of low-key luxury.

"Understated" is the operative term here. The relative subtlety of the skateboard-inspired base — you hate to see it go but love to watch it leave — enhances the humility of the design.

Yeah, it's an ultra-plush handbag but Hermès' Bolide Skate 65 doesn't make a big deal about that because, like all things Hermès, it ain't about conspicuous consumption but IYKYK flexes, with enough delicate craft to tide over a hunger for quiet quality.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest product

Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Glacier Grey Black
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stone IslandB0243 Nylon Metal Swim Shorts Mid Blue
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Jacob & Co. x HighsnobietyDollar Sign Pendant T-Shirt Black
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Hermès Now Makes Headphones — $15,000 Leather Headphones
  • This Is (Almost Literally) the Chanel Bag of Vans Sneakers
  • The Beauty of the Bean Bag
  • Bowling Bag Mania Strikes Luxury
  • Finding Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Bag Beautiful But Unattainable, LV Fans Turn to the OG
What To Read Next
  • Jack Harlow's Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Super Slick Soccer Shoe
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now