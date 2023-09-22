Hikaru Matsumura x Melissa’s Bag Collab Is a Satisfying, Y2K Trip

In 2000, Issey Miyake’s triangular BAO BAO bag and Melissa’s jelly sandals were everywhere. Now, Hikaru Matsumura, the former Issey Miyake designer who helped create the architecture-inspired accessory, is collaborating with Melissa for a fresh take, complete with his signature geometric patterning.

The 52 by Hikaru Matsumura and Melissa collaboration introduces — pause for dramatic effect — the innovative, all-new Mogu bag. Now available on Melissa’s website, the collaborative Mogu derives from Melissa’s Melflex, the brand’s trademark flexible, recyclable material typically used in its shoes and even past team-ups. Jelly Telfies, anyone?

Much like the BAO BAO’s flowy geometry, the 52 by Hikaru Matsumura and Melissa Mogu bag is made up of trippy squares (or diamonds, depending on your shape mood) that are intricately linked and offer varying levels of depth.

1 / 4 Melissa

The result? A collaborative bag that ups the ante of that canvas totes hanging in your closet with the added bonus of some sensory stimulation. Did I mention that the Mogu bag by Hikaru Matsumura and Melissa is also reversible, revealing a more 3D pattern on the underside of the smooth, flat squares?

The collaborative Matsumura and Melissa bag comes in four colors: black, white, neon green, and deep pink.

Offered in one size — about 13 by 12 inches — each colorful bag could fit a laptop and some daily essentials without worrying about the wear and tear of typical canvas and leather totes. At the same time, thick, leather-like handles ensure comfort for handheld and shoulder-wearing action.

Melissa

In the market for a new everyday bag with an edge? Look no further, only at the geometric genius of Hikaru Matsumura x Melissa.