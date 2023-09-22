Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Hikaru Matsumura x Melissa’s Bag Collab Is a Satisfying, Y2K Trip

in StyleWords By Jade Gomez

In 2000, Issey Miyake’s triangular BAO BAO bag and Melissa’s jelly sandals were everywhere. Now, Hikaru Matsumura, the former Issey Miyake designer who helped create the architecture-inspired accessory, is collaborating with Melissa for a fresh take, complete with his signature geometric patterning. 

The 52 by Hikaru Matsumura and Melissa collaboration introduces — pause for dramatic effect — the innovative, all-new Mogu bag. Now available on Melissa’s website, the collaborative Mogu derives from Melissa’s Melflex, the brand’s trademark flexible, recyclable material typically used in its shoes and even past team-ups. Jelly Telfies, anyone?

Much like the BAO BAO’s flowy geometry, the 52 by Hikaru Matsumura and Melissa Mogu bag is made up of trippy squares (or diamonds, depending on your shape mood) that are intricately linked and offer varying levels of depth. 

1 / 4
Melissa

The result? A collaborative bag that ups the ante of that canvas totes hanging in your closet with the added bonus of some sensory stimulation. Did I mention that the Mogu bag by Hikaru Matsumura and Melissa is also reversible, revealing a more 3D pattern on the underside of the smooth, flat squares? 

The collaborative Matsumura and Melissa bag comes in four colors: black, white, neon green, and deep pink.

Offered in one size — about 13 by 12 inches — each colorful bag could fit a laptop and some daily essentials without worrying about the wear and tear of typical canvas and leather totes. At the same time, thick, leather-like handles ensure comfort for handheld and shoulder-wearing action. 

In the market for a new everyday bag with an edge? Look no further, only at the geometric genius of Hikaru Matsumura x Melissa.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Hug Me Thight Fleece Jack
Carne Bollente
$330
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Inforced Nylon Cargo T
Highsnobiety HS05
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-Quest 2
Salomon
$205
Jade GomezWriting Fellow
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Pharrell & His $1 Million Louis Vuitton Bag Are Taking Over Paris
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Jaden Smith's 2023 New Balance Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Is It a Tote Bag? Is It a Basketball Jersey? This Is Kinda Both
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab
    • Sneakers
  • Browns Sale
    Bag 70% off Casablanca, Palm Angels & More in this Sale
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • a look at the Hikaru Matsumura x Melissa collaborative Mogu bag
    Hikaru Matsumura x Melissa’s Bag Collab Is a Satisfying, Y2K Trip
    • Style
  • boss ss24
    Sophia the Robot Is a BOSS Model Now
    • Culture
  • gucci ss24
    There's No Raining on Sabato De Sarno's Gucci Parade
    • Style
  • mains umbrella cane
    You Can Stand Under My $38K Mains Umbrella
    • Style
  • Guram Gvasalia
    Did Vetements' Guram Gvasalia & Kate Moss Just Go IG Official?
    • Culture
  • a look at the TAG Heuer x Team Izakawa watch collab
    TAG Heuer & Team Ikuzawa Celebrate Japan’s Lone Wolf With a Carrera Collab
    • Watches
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023