Telfar x Melissa Is a Match Made in Jelly Heaven

Nothing says summer like a pair of jellies, even better when they're crafted by Telfar and Melissa.

Indeed, the two names have combined their collective geniuses for a collaborative collection of jelly accessories just in time for the warmest weather season.

Telfar's shopping bag leads the pack, emerging in a fluid plastic design made possible with Melissa's sturdy, see-through, and sustainably-minded Melflex material. Unlike other PVC textiles, for instance, Melissa's Melflex is reportedly recyclable.

Given a faint purple tint, the Melissa x Telfar shopping tote comes in three classic Telfar bag sizes: small ($150), medium ($200), and large ($250). Just an FYI: the large-sized bag can fit the following, per Telfar: a laptop, bottle of wine, and some "other stuff."

Melisa x Telfar is also delivering a jelly slide sandal, another solid fit for the large shopping bag, by the way. The shoe is appropriately realized in the same Meflex material and colorway as the handbags.

Telfar's unmistakable logo form the straps of the collaborative jelly sandals, while a tiny heel (just a little lift, not too much) gives the shoe a touch of height.

Chic, simple, jelly. Telfar x Melissa is an instant add-to-cart, I fear. So, when does Telfar x Melissa drop? The collaborative collection releases on July 14 on Telfar's website at 12PM EST sharp. Mark your calendars and set your alarms.

Telfar reigns supreme in the accessories game, from growing its classic Bushwick Birkin collection to taking our coins with colorful wallets.

The New York label also knows its way around the partnership pool, having issued great team-ups with names like UGG, Eastpak, and Moose Knuckles.

Melissa is quite the veteran itself regarding collaborations. As one of the first global fashion brands to design joint collections, the Brazilian company secured Jean Paul Gaultier for its first-ever collab in 1983.

Over the years, Melissa collaborated with big labels like COMME des GARÇONS, Jeremy Scott, Marine Serre, Thierry Mugler, Vivienne Westwood, Collina Strada, and Marc Jacobs.

Telfar and Melissa know how to pick 'em. It was only a matter of time before the masters of great accessories found their way to each other.