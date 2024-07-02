HOKA's Do-It-All Sneaker Is Stylishly Chunked-up

Following the debut of its revolutionary Skyward X sneaker, HOKA turns its attention back to its beloved Bondi series. Good news: the HOKA Bondi family is growing, welcoming a stylishly chunky member to the family of fast, beefy running shoes.

HOKA's Bondi B3LS sneaker is a testament to the line's appeal, encompassing pretty much all its core elements: comfort, style, and performance. The new Bondis also have those thick soles, naturally.

No wonder HOKA calls the B3LS the shoe that "does it all."

Regarding design, the HOKA B3LS is quite the attention-grabber. The upper's plethora of textures greet you, presenting breathable mesh, gauzy film overlays, and plush suede.

A set of reflective laces adds more pop to the already-stunning HOKA shoes. At the same time, underfoot, the famously stocky base packs in max cushioning and what feels like peak chunk for the stacked sneaker.

HOKA's B3LS sneaker will soon be available on the brand's website in a couple of fashionable colorways, including classic black/white and tasteful beige.

HOKA's Bondi series has blessed us with many trusty pairs, including the Bondi X and Bondi 8, praised for their trendy chunked-up look and cushy ride.

The Bondi B3LS maintains the series' traditions and then some, redefining what it means to "have it all" in a running shoe.