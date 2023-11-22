Sign up to never miss a drop
Somehow, HOKA's Best Shoes Are Getting Better

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

If you thought HOKA had peaked, think again.

The Annecy-based sneaker label had a pretty monumental 2023 on the sneaker front, both in terms of performance and everyday fashion.

Now, though, as a part of its Spring/Summer 2024 collection preview, the French outfit has delivered a look at a handful of what it has waiting in the pipeline and it features majestic takes on some of HOKA’s most popular silhouettes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Uploaded to Instagram by @fasun.aa, the images present forthcoming iterations of HOKA’s Bondi 8, an alternative take on a shoe similar to the Tor Ultra Low, and some currently unknown, presumably new, silhouettes.

First up is the Bondi 8, a performance-turned-fashion sneaker that’s been shared in two ombre colorways: one sunset-like, the other slightly more cappuccino-esque.

Elsewhere, a predominantly brown and pastel yellow take on a low-profiled Tor Ultra-like silhouette has been shared (and is my personal favorite of the bunch), as well as another new look style by way of an all gray hiking boot with metal eyelets and a speckled midsole.

Of course, SS24 is still a few months away, so we’ll have to be patient when it comes to getting our hands on any pairs. That, though, doesn’t mean there isn’t HOKA goodness to be had in the meantime. Because there is, and plenty of it, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In the last few months alone, HOKA has released a slew of collaborative sneakers alongside the likes of Nicole McLaughlin, Satisfy, and BEAMS, while its inline drops (especially its new slip-ons) are more than enough to scratch the HOKA itch for the time being, at least.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nevertheless, it’s reassuring to see that even before 2024 is upon us we can already guarantee that HOKA will continue to deliver to the standard we’ve come to expect. In fact, going by these images anyway, they could well even go up another level.

