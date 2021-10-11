Comfort & Stealth Meet on the “Triple Black” HOKA Gaviota 3

Brand: HOKA ONE ONE

Model: Gaviota 3

Release Date: Available Now

Price: $185 / €160

What We’re Saying: The HOKA ONE ONE Gaviota 3 is built with two things in mind: cushioning and stability. The midsole features two meters more foam than its predecessor, while the upper is constructed of engineered mesh, resulting in a lightweight and ultra-breathable shoe.

But HOKA’s supreme comfort isn’t anything new. In fact, it’s almost expected at this point. Founded in 2009, the brand has quickly established itself as a big-time player in the running game thanks to its gargantuan midsoles. What makes this sneaker so noteworthy is its triple black colorway.

Nowadays, running sneakers tend to go bright and colorful — for branding purposes but also for safety reasons — so it’s almost a rarity when you get a great, comfortable shoe in triple black. Don’t sleep and strike while the drop is hot.

