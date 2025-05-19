Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's All-Black Leather Dunks Are Impressively Clean (& Stealthy)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

We've heard of "Triple Black" Nike Air Force 1s, easily one of the model's most classic colorways. But "Triple Black" Dunks? Oh, they exist.

Funny enough, Nike SB dropped a pair of "Triple Black Orange Label" Dunks last year, alongside a white skate shoe. However, the latest comes from the main Nike line (hold the SB).

Shop Nike Dunk Low

Nike's newest Dunk Low sneaker arrives as this slick leather stepper, ready for whatever the day brings. Skating? Job uniform? Casual flexing? This all-black Dunk has you covered.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The sneaker is even finished with a nice blacked-out rubber sole, which features a cupsole construction. Basically, if you decide to take these bad boys to the next session, it'll provide enough support for your drops and other tricks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It may not be as padded-up as a chunky SB sneaker, but the Nike Dunks are indeed cushioned enough with some fluff around the ankles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The "Triple Black" colorway alone makes it timeless. But combined with the creamy leather uppers, this Dunk instantly upgrades to a clean classic worthy of weekly sneaker rotations.

The Nike Dunk Low "Triple Black" sneakers are expected to drop sometime this year. Lucky for the kids, though, the shoes are now available in grade school sizes on Nike's website for the price of $90.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Another day, another great Nike shoe for the littles ones.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus
$96.00
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$88.00
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.5
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Literal "Panda" Nike Dunks
  • Behold, GORE-TEX Nike Dunks
  • You've Seen Black Air Force 1s. But "Black Cat" Air Force 1s Are Impressively Fresh
  • Turns Out: Nike’s All-Black Air Force 1 Has a Soft (& Silky) Side
  • Nike's Timelessly Clean "Black Cat" Jordan Sneaker Is Officially Born Again
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Secretly Great Air Max Sneaker Is Made for (Tokyo) Giants
  • A Pant So Good, It Soothes the Soul
  • Nike's All-Black Leather Dunks Are Impressively Clean (& Stealthy)
  • Remember James Dean's Levi's Denim Jacket? Now It's Levi's Denim Bomber
  • The Louis Vuitton Murakami Collection Where Everything, Including the Beach Chairs, Is Denim
  • This Clean Jordan Shoe “Cemented” Itself as a Icon. Now, It’s Back for More
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now