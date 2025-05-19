Nike's All-Black Leather Dunks Are Impressively Clean (& Stealthy)

We've heard of "Triple Black" Nike Air Force 1s, easily one of the model's most classic colorways. But "Triple Black" Dunks? Oh, they exist.

Funny enough, Nike SB dropped a pair of "Triple Black Orange Label" Dunks last year, alongside a white skate shoe. However, the latest comes from the main Nike line (hold the SB).

Nike's newest Dunk Low sneaker arrives as this slick leather stepper, ready for whatever the day brings. Skating? Job uniform? Casual flexing? This all-black Dunk has you covered.

The sneaker is even finished with a nice blacked-out rubber sole, which features a cupsole construction. Basically, if you decide to take these bad boys to the next session, it'll provide enough support for your drops and other tricks.

It may not be as padded-up as a chunky SB sneaker, but the Nike Dunks are indeed cushioned enough with some fluff around the ankles.

The "Triple Black" colorway alone makes it timeless. But combined with the creamy leather uppers, this Dunk instantly upgrades to a clean classic worthy of weekly sneaker rotations.

The Nike Dunk Low "Triple Black" sneakers are expected to drop sometime this year. Lucky for the kids, though, the shoes are now available in grade school sizes on Nike's website for the price of $90.

Another day, another great Nike shoe for the littles ones.

