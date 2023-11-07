Sign up to never miss a drop
Aminé's New Balance Collab Is Even Better Without Laces

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Aminé and New Balance, back together already? Well, yes.

For the second time this year, Aminé and New Balance are teaming up for another 610 sneaker collaboration. A little different from the "Mooz" pairs, the latest comes in three and they're all lace-free. Hey, that rhymed.

The newest Aminé x New Balance 610 sneakers come to us as a slip-on design — no shoelace system in sight — finished with the 610's trail-worthy features, including its rugged sole.

New Balance and Aminé's banana motif mark their spot on the "Mini Mooz" 610's toes while dual-branding gets stamped on the insole. And that's about it regarding details (not complaining, by the way).

Aminé's New Balance 610 slip-ons come in three colorways: green, yellow, and brown, which pretty much captures the stages of the banana, from ripe to, well, overly ripe.

Aminé's New Balance 610 "Mini Mooz" collaboration will see a limited and very specific run of only 503 pairs. For instance, the green pairs will be exclusively available in Portland on November 10, while the yellow colorway will drop only in New York on November 12. Fans can find further details on Aminé's Instagram page.

There will be an online launch for the collaborative 610 sneakers, but it will be just for the brown iterations, which drop on November 15 via Club Bananan's website.

On the subject of brown sneakers, we witnessed Aminé finally deliver his first New Balance collaboration in August, after months of teasers and anticipation.

The yellow and brown 610 sneakers were quite literally bananas, mirroring the fruit's brown and yellow look with patent leather and mesh moments. It even had the sweet snack floating around in a 610-branded bubble.

That was the "Mooz." Now, there's the limited, lace-free 610, the "Mini Mooz."

This particular version of the 610 shoes hails from Tokyo Design Studio New Balance, New Balance's imprint known for its unique takes on New Balance's established silhouettes (sometimes it makes them better).

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME already took the 610 slip-ons for a spin, but we won't see those till the Spring 2024 season.

No worries, though. Aminé is offering up not just one but three tasty 610s just in time for the season of giving. The holidays never looked so sweet.

