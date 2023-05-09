Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

HOKA Has Caught Our Attention With This Thoughtful Creation

in SneakersWords By Ana Calderon

In the world of running sneakers, there is a new release almost every week. Sportswear brands are experimenting with their own technical in-house formulas and taking their performance features to another level. Today, for professional or amateur runners, there’s an eligible option for everyone. Even amongst all the technological jumps, these new HOKA Thoughtful Creation Sneakers have really caught our attention.

Since its launch in 2009, HOKA has become the MVP of running sneakers. The brand has in-house sneaker technology that provides great performance and comfort throughout your run. Among HOKA’s most popular running sneakers list, the Bondi and Clifton model dominate. However, might the new HOKA Thoughtful Creation Sneakers dethrone the OGs?

Besides this model's performance formula, its striking element is its eco-friendly composition. The HOKA Thoughtful Creation Sneaker features a chunky rubber sole unit made of Vibram Ecostep natural compound to boost your running speed and bounce your way to the finish line. Its recycled sugarcane-based EVA insole and recycled polyester uppers bring all the comfort needed to your feet. HOKA keeps it neutral by displaying an all-black colorway throughout the shoe.

If you were looking for something to jump-start your running schedule this summer, the HOKA Thoughtful Creation Sneaker is your call. Whether you want to take these out on a daily run or to a marathon, they are eligible for all activities requiring long-distance walks or running performance.

Shop the HOKA Thoughtful Creation Sneakers below.

Thoughtful Creation Sneakers

Thoughtful Creation Sneakers

$189

HOKA

Buy at Slam Jam

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

What To Read Next

  • workwear jackets

    Workwear Jackets Work in All Seasons, But Mostly Spring

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    From Climbing to Catwalks: The Complete History of Carabiners

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Wait's Over For A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland

    Sneakers
  • luxury summer shirts

    10 of the Best Luxury Shirts for Summer 2023

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Rowing Blazers & Seiko Just Don't Miss

    Design
  • adidas ultraboost

    10 of the Best adidas Ultraboost to Buy Right Now

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023