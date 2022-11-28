adidas’ Forum Low Is 'Home Alone' Again for the Holidays

Brand: adidas

Model: Forum Low "Home Alone 2"

Release Date: December 3

Price: $120

Buy: adidas' CONFIRMED app and select adidas stores

Editor’s Notes: Thanksgiving is over. Time to cue the holiday music and movies (though some started spreading Christmas cheer back in October).

With a Grinch sneaker on the way, adidas continues to honor classic holiday films with its latest Forum Low release, which draws inspiration from Home Alone 2.

In the Home Alone sequel — which Picante referenced in their January campaign – Kevin McCallister again finds himself separated from his family, landing in New York City after an airport hiccup.

A drawing of the city's famed skyline even surfaces on the strap of the adidas Forum Low, as an ode to McCallister's dream-come-true solo Christmas adventure in the Big Apple.

Inside the strap, a quote reads, "As long as we have our turtle dove, we'll be friends forever," nodding to one of the film's famous one-liners as stated by McCallister to the Pigeon Lady.

Speaking of the homeless woman who found companionship in the city's pigeons, the film's character and her winged friends essentially inspired the shoe's neutral colorway of greys and hints of reddish pinks.

After giving us the best life advice – remember to "just follow the star in your own heart" — the Pigeon Lady deserves this honor.

While Home Alone 2 branding materializes as tags, a "hiya pal" lace charm speaks to the essence of the Wet Bandits, Harry and Marv, who reappear in the second film as escaped prisoners seeking revenge on McCallister.

In this less charred rendition — ironically, it's the sequel to last year's drop, which honored the first Home Alone — adidas again successfully captures the spirit of the holidays with a perennial Christmas movie.

The adidas Forum Low "Home Alone 2" will be, well, coming home to lucky fans on December 3 via adidas' channels.

I don't know about everyone else, but all this talk of the Grinch and Home Alone officially has me in the spirit of the season. Holiday movie marathon, anyone?

