Damson Idris' 2024 Met Gala Moment? Prada, Darling (EXCLUSIVE)

When it comes to the topic of timeless style, the suit reigns supreme. So it comes as no surprise that this year’s Met Gala dress code, “The Garden of Time,” would see a plethora of bespoke tailoring and sartorial sets. Shuffled amongst some of the best-dressed famous faces — including Omar Apollo, Bad Bunny, and Donald Glover — stood British actor Damson Idris, fitted in Prada.

“I have loved Prada since I have loved fashion,” the newly-appointed brand ambassador told Highsnobiety before taking to the carpet and gracing those famous steps.

“When I wear Prada, I feel my best. You wear the best to the Met.”

Truer words have yet to be spoken.

Idris’ black wool double-breasted peak lapel tuxedo was perfectly tailored, nipped at the waist, and steeped in Prada’s traditional utilitarian and military-inspired style.

Highsnobiety / Elinor Kry, Highsnobiety / Elinor Kry

Layered underneath, a charcoal grey poplin shirt peaked with contrasting collar and cuffs, a direct pull from the Fall ‘24 runway that featured similar designs paired with shiny patent leather lace-up shoes.

The higher button stances and the closed neckline of Idris' jacket hark to the early 20th century of suiting, where every fit included a jacket and every jacket held its own identity — “the businessman, the working man, the thinking man,” as Prada co-creative director Raf Simons put it when premiering the collection back in January.

For Met Gala 2024, Idris proudly gave audiences the “dignified man,” standing tall after wrapping the final season of FX’s hit series Snowfall.

Highsnobiety / Elinor Kry

“I love my blazer. From the feel to the color to the details. It’s perfect,” he noted enthusiastically.

Highsnobiety / Elinor Kry

Or, perhaps this was the stance of a wide-eyed actor coming into his own, eager to hit his first carpet with a bang.

“I’m a fan of so many [artists] that I’ve never met, so I’m excited to run into the various people whose work and achievements I have been admiring.”

Idris’ energy and attraction are best simplified in a viral TikTok video that spread just moments after the young actor rushed up the Met steps. When asked who he’s wearing, Idris responds with a simple “Prada, darling.”

Talk about suave.