Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

It's Giving Head: At the Met Gala, Headpieces Were the New Hairstyles

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

At the 2024 Met Gala, everyone was giving head.

The Super Bowl of fashion is no stranger to show-stopping beauty looks (see: Doja Cat's prosthetics and Lil Nas X's sparkly body paint, viral moments at last year's extravaganza), but this year's extravaganza was surprisingly devoid of heavy-lift hair and makeup. Instead, the overarching sentiment seemed to be: Who needs hair and makeup when you have a huge headpiece?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It was a fitting trend to emerge, considering that this year's Met Gala invitation was illustrated with a headpiece by legendary milliner Philip Treacy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Treacy's work appears throughout The Met's Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibit, and had its own major moment atop Zendaya's noggin. A bouquet-shaped headdress, which Treacy crafted for Alexander McQueen's Spring/Summer 2007 collection, was the centerpiece of Z's second red carpet look of the night.

The star's first look also featured a statement-making headpiece, a feathered fascinator designed by Stephen Jones. Throughout the night, Zendaya kept her hair up in a simple bun so as not to distract from Jones' and Treacy's creations.

Getty Images
1 / 2
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Lana Del Rey also let her headpiece do the talking. The singer donned a custom Seán McGirr for Alexander McQueen creation, designed as an homage to the 47th look from the late Lee McQueen's Fall/Winter 2006 collection,"The Widows of Culloden."

McGirr put his own spin on the look's original headpiece, a pair of antlers draped with gauzy lace. Instead, Del Rey wore a tangle of thorny branches veiled in tulle that obscured Del Rey's minimally made-up face and tousled, laid-back waves. (Coincidentally, the look also seemed to soften public opinion on McGirr — while onlookers widely derided the Irish designer's McQueen debut, they applauded his work with Del Rey.)

Getty Images
1 / 1

Lizzo's headpiece was just as attention-grabbing. The "Good As Hell" singer hit the red carpet (sans flute, sadly) in a custom Weinsanto gown designed to resemble a vase, its fluted neck enveloping Lizzo's head and hiding her curls.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In some cases, a celebrity's hair wasn't just obscured by a headpiece — it was the headpiece. Willow Smith's locks were wrapped into a cylindrical structure, and Amanda Seyfried's updo was painted silver to match her gem-encrusted tiara.

Getty Images
1 / 2

Even more traditional, smaller-scale headpieces became talking points: Barry Keoghan's topper elicited comparisons to Willy Wonka, Sarah Jessica Parker's sculptural cloche was pulled right out of the Carrie Bradshaw playbook, and Rosalía's waxed poetic on the red carpet about her Stephen Jones fascinator.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
On x Post Archive Faction (PAF)Cloudmonster 2 PAF Moondust/Chalk
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Awake NYLogo Hat Green
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPCanvas Script Cap Agate/White
$40.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nicholas Daley’s Met Gala Look for Leon Bridges Is All About Deep Cuts
  • A Low-Key Eyewear Artisan's High-Key Met Gala Debut
  • Why Weren’t Some of New York’s Foremost Black Designers at the Met Gala?
  • The 9 Dandiest Details You Missed In the 2025 Met Gala Outfits
  • Who Decides War Deconstructs its Deconstructed Met Gala Tailoring
What To Read Next
  • adidas' Crispy-Thin Gazelle Sneaker Out-Slims Even the Samba
  • Central Cee Will Never Not Dress Like Central Cee (EXCLUSIVE)
  • adidas' Prettiest Sneaker Is Also Its Pinkest
  • Off Script: The It-Girls of Tribeca Film Festival Aren't Dressing for the Plot
  • The World’s Oldest Dive Watch Is Prettiest When Pink
  • This Is (Still) the Golden Age of Old Folks Selling New Clothes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now